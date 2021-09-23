LGI Homes Expands Terrata Homes Brand into Florida with the Opening of Southern Pines near Jacksonville

Terrata Homes at Southern Pines is offering five exquisite new home designs that have been carefully curated to fit the desires of today’s homebuyer. Constructed with meticulous attention to detail, all five home designs showcase elevated aesthetics, state-of-the-art interior upgrades and functional, spacious layouts. This new home collection ranges in size from 2,592 square feet to just over 3,300 square feet. Open floor plans with up to four bedrooms and four bathrooms featuring thoughtful additional spaces such as media rooms, game rooms, home offices, formal dining rooms and covered patios with outdoor kitchens are available within the community. Each new home comes outfitted with a host of modern, luxurious upgrades including a full suite of stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, glimmering granite countertops, oversized white cabinetry with crown molding, gorgeous hardwood flooring, designer light fixtures, blinds throughout, finished two- to three-car garages, covered outdoor living spaces and sprawling acreage homesites.

HILLLIARD, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced Terrata Homes is now selling its newest community in the Jacksonville, Fla. market, Southern Pines . Southern Pines offers homebuyers a variety of new construction homes with spacious layouts and high-end interior finishes, all situated on acreage homesites.

Southern Pines is ideally located in premier, Nassau County, with access to an array of family-friendly outdoor amenities, as well as exceptional local schools. Though removed from urban congestion, Southern Pines residents will enjoy easy access to the big city amenities of Jacksonville, or the gorgeous beaches of nearby Amelia Island, while still being tucked away from the noise and chaos of city living. Just south of Southern Pines, the small town of Hilliard offers residents a unique opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors within minutes of the community. Explore the trails at Four Creek State Park or spend the day kayaking or canoeing along one of the four creeks.

New homes at Southern Pines start in the $490s with quick move-in opportunities available. For additional information or to schedule a tour of this incredible community, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (888) 870-0543 ext 139 or visit TerrataHomes.com/SouthernPines.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2021 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aff4a97e-0f63-4d06 ...



