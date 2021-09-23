Tingo Inc, Today Announces the Appointment of John J. Brown and Christophe Francois Charlier as Co-Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors to Further Support the Company’s Application to List Its Shares on a National Securities Exchange Such as the New

John Brown, 63, is the independent co-Chair of the Company. Since 2016, John has also been the Managing Partner of Sands Point Consulting LLC, an advisor to entrepreneurs, founders, and senior corporate leaders to develop new business strategies for a rapidly changing market. From 2009-2016, he was the Group Managing Director and a member of the WMA Executive Committee for UBS Wealth Management Americas, successfully executing a five-year cross-divisional business strategy to return UBS WMA to sustainable profitability. From 1995-2000, John was the Managing Director and Global Head of Convertible Securities Trading at UBS, and from 1980-1995 and again from 2000-2009 he was a Managing Director for Merrill Lynch & Co., holding senior executive leadership positions at Merrill Lynch, most notably COO, Operations, Technology & Corp. Services Group. At Merrill Lynch, He also served as the Head of US Equity Financing & CEO, Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp in its Prime Broker Division. He oversaw the exponential growth in hedge fund and professional trading client base assets.

Christophe Francois Charlier, 49, serves as the co-Chairman of the Company. He is an international financier with significant experience in the financial services industry, including most recently as Chairman of the Board of Renaissance Capital, the leading emerging and frontier market investment bank, from 2017 to 2020. In this capacity, he was responsible for the bank’s strategic development and key client relations internationally, particularly in Africa and emerging Asia. Mr. Charlier currently serves as an independent director of La Française de l’Energie, France’s only carbon-negative energy producer, Oxus Acquisition Corporation, a Nasdaq-listed SPAC focused on energy transition industries in emerging markets, and Renaissance Insurance, one of Russia’s leading insurance companies. He is also Chairman of Pure Grass Films, a London-based producer of film and TV series. Mr. Charlier previously served as Deputy CEO of Onexim Group, a private investment fund founded by Mikhail Prokhorov from 2008 to 2014, where he represented Onexim on the boards of directors of its main portfolio companies. He has served in executive positions and on the boards of directors of some of Russia's largest mining companies, RusAl, Polyus Gold and Norilsk Nickel, and other companies in the utilities, financial services and the sports and entertainment industries, including as Chairman of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets. Prior to that Mr. Charlier had worked as an investment banker at Renaissance Capital and JP Morgan, where he started his career in the M&A Group in New York in 1995. Mr. Charlier graduated cum laude with dual degrees in Finance from the Wharton School and International Relations from the College of Arts & Sciences of the University of Pennsylvania in 1994. He is the proud father of six children.