BioXcel Therapeutics to Highlight Novel Approaches in AI-Based Drug Candidate Discovery and Development and Advances in Neuroscience Portfolio at Virtual R&D Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today will host a virtual R&D Day beginning at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time. The Company will discuss new applications of the artificial intelligence ecosystem to augment and accelerate its drug candidate discovery and development process for neuroscience disorders with large unmet medical need. BioXcel’s neuroscience leadership team will introduce BXCL502, an emerging program to bolster the Company’s novel neuroscience portfolio, and review the expansion of the Company’s most advanced clinical development program, BXCL501.

The following members of BioXcel’s management team will be joined by Robert Berman, M.D., Adjunct Professor of Psychiatry, Yale University School of Medicine, and will provide a deep dive into the Company’s growing neuroscience pipeline and application of artificial intelligence:

Vimal Mehta, Ph.D., Founder and CEO

Frank Yocca, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

Robert Risinger, M.D., Senior Vice President, Clinical Development

Michael De Vivo, Ph.D., Vice President, Neuroscience

Friso Postma, Ph.D., Senior Director, Neuroscience and Artificial Intelligence



“We look forward to discussing how our integrated AI platform combined with deep neuroscience expertise will accelerate building a sustainable, innovative pipeline,” said Vimal Mehta, Ph.D., CEO of BioXcel. “We will continue to innovate and discover novel pipeline candidates for devasting neuropsychiatric disorders, with the goal of ultimately providing transformative medicines for patients in need and driving long-term value for our shareholders.”

Virtual R&D Day Details

A live webcast and accompanying presentation will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website or by clicking here. A webcast replay will be archived on BioXcel’s website for at least 30 days.

About BXCL501

BXCL501 is an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine, a selective alpha-2a receptor agonist for the treatment of agitation associated with neuropsychiatric disorders. BioXcel believes that BXCL501 potentially targets a causal agitation mechanism, and the Company has observed anti-agitation results in multiple clinical studies across several neuropsychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia related agitation (SERENITY I), bipolar disorder related agitation (SERENITY II) and dementia related agitation (TRANQUILITY). BXCL501 has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for the acute treatment of agitation associated with dementia and Fast Track designation for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and dementia. The Company recently received acceptance of its New Drug Application for BXCL501 for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorders. The safety and efficacy of BXCL501 has not been established.