Microbix Presenting at Muskoka Capital Conference

Meetings with Growth-Oriented Investors, September 24-26, 2021

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces that it will be presenting to investors at the Muskoka Capital Conference, organized by Capital Event Management Ltd. and being hosted at the JW Marriott Rosseau Muskoka, in Minett, ON, September 24-26, 2021.



Microbix’s CEO, Cameron Groome, will undertake a series of 18 one-on-one meetings with growth company investors during the formal portion of the conference. The presentation slides to which he will be speaking will be posted to the Microbix website at https://microbix.com, along with other business information and its financial disclosures.