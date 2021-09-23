checkAd

Clene Announces Initiation of a Second FDA Expanded Access Program with CNM-Au8 for People Living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) along with its subsidiaries “Clene” and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the treatment of neurodegenerative disease using nanotechnology to treat cellular energetic failure, announced the launch of a second U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded access program (CNMAu8.EAP02) with CNM-Au8 for people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

This expanded access program will be implemented in conjunction with the Healey ALS Platform Trial, a registration trial in which CNM-Au8, a catalytically-active gold nanocrystal suspension, is currently being evaluated for the treatment of ALS, with topline results expected mid-2022. The Healey ALS Platform trial is led by Dr. Merit Cudkowicz, Director of the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS, Chief of the Department of Neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the Julieanne Dorn Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School, and her team. The expanded access program is designed to provide people with ALS who are not eligible to enroll in the Healey ALS Platform Trial access to CNM-Au8, an investigational cellular energetic catalyst that supports energy production.

The Healey Center will support the expanded access program at three participating clinical trial sites in the Healey ALS Platform Trial. CNMAu8.EAP02 will enroll participants across three sites. The first two sites to be included are the Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain, Connecticut.

Robert Glanzman, MD, FAAN, Clene's Chief Medical Officer, commented, “We are honored to be collaborating with the Healey Center for ALS in this critically important effort of providing access to CNM-Au8 to people with ALS who may benefit. The Healey Center is an outstanding partner, and we proudly share its goal of developing lifesaving therapies for the treatment of ALS.”

CNMAu8.EAP02 is the second expanded access program with CNM-Au8 that Clene is currently supporting for people with ALS. The initial expanded access program (CNMAu8.EAP01) was also launched in partnership with the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at MGH and presently supports access to CNM-Au8 for 40 people living with ALS. CNMAu8.EAP01 started enrolling participants in September 2019 with long-term participants now treated for over 100 weeks.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clene Announces Initiation of a Second FDA Expanded Access Program with CNM-Au8 for People Living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) along with its subsidiaries “Clene” and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the treatment of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Workhorse Group Provides Update on Review of Operating and Commercialization Plans
US Nuclear Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
SCYNEXIS Announces U.S. Availability of BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets), the First New ...
Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events ...
Guerbet: 2021 half-year results
Verizon Frontline earns Harris Co., Texas Emergency Services District contract
Odyssey Group International Begins Enrolling Subjects for Phase 1 Clinical Trial to Treat ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...