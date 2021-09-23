Clene Announces Initiation of a Second FDA Expanded Access Program with CNM-Au8 for People Living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) along with its subsidiaries “Clene” and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the treatment of neurodegenerative disease using nanotechnology to treat cellular energetic failure, announced the launch of a second U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded access program (CNMAu8.EAP02) with CNM-Au8 for people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).



This expanded access program will be implemented in conjunction with the Healey ALS Platform Trial, a registration trial in which CNM-Au8, a catalytically-active gold nanocrystal suspension, is currently being evaluated for the treatment of ALS, with topline results expected mid-2022. The Healey ALS Platform trial is led by Dr. Merit Cudkowicz, Director of the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS, Chief of the Department of Neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the Julieanne Dorn Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School, and her team. The expanded access program is designed to provide people with ALS who are not eligible to enroll in the Healey ALS Platform Trial access to CNM-Au8, an investigational cellular energetic catalyst that supports energy production.

The Healey Center will support the expanded access program at three participating clinical trial sites in the Healey ALS Platform Trial. CNMAu8.EAP02 will enroll participants across three sites. The first two sites to be included are the Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain, Connecticut.

Robert Glanzman, MD, FAAN, Clene's Chief Medical Officer, commented, “We are honored to be collaborating with the Healey Center for ALS in this critically important effort of providing access to CNM-Au8 to people with ALS who may benefit. The Healey Center is an outstanding partner, and we proudly share its goal of developing lifesaving therapies for the treatment of ALS.”

CNMAu8.EAP02 is the second expanded access program with CNM-Au8 that Clene is currently supporting for people with ALS. The initial expanded access program (CNMAu8.EAP01) was also launched in partnership with the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at MGH and presently supports access to CNM-Au8 for 40 people living with ALS. CNMAu8.EAP01 started enrolling participants in September 2019 with long-term participants now treated for over 100 weeks.