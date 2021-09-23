Class 1 Commences Phase 2 Drilling at the Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Project

15,000 m phase 2 drilling program commenced to expand existing Alexo North and Alexo South Mineral Resources along strike and to depth;

Phase 1 borehole electromagnetic (“BHEM”) geophysical surveys have been completed and results modelled for follow-up drill testing in Phase 2; and

Phase 1 drill core assay results expected to be delivered starting in October 2021



TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) ("Class 1 Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of a 15,000 m Phase 2 diamond drilling campaign at its Alexo-Dundonald Project near the City of Timmins, Ontario.

The 15,000 m drilling program is planned to continue until late-December 2021. The drilling program is designed to expand the current Mineral Resource Estimates, along strike and down-dip/plunge of the current Mineral Resources. The Phase 2 program will also test priority BHEM and VTEM anomalies outside of the immediate areas of the four known deposits (i.e., Alexo North, Alexo South, Dundonald North and Dundonald South), for the presence of additional high-grade nickel sulphide mineralization.