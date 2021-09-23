checkAd

Class 1 Commences Phase 2 Drilling at the Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Project

  • 15,000 m phase 2 drilling program commenced to expand existing Alexo North and Alexo South Mineral Resources along strike and to depth;
  • Phase 1 borehole electromagnetic (“BHEM”) geophysical surveys have been completed and results modelled for follow-up drill testing in Phase 2; and
  • Phase 1 drill core assay results expected to be delivered starting in October 2021

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) ("Class 1 Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of a 15,000 m Phase 2 diamond drilling campaign at its Alexo-Dundonald Project near the City of Timmins, Ontario.

The 15,000 m drilling program is planned to continue until late-December 2021. The drilling program is designed to expand the current Mineral Resource Estimates, along strike and down-dip/plunge of the current Mineral Resources. The Phase 2 program will also test priority BHEM and VTEM anomalies outside of the immediate areas of the four known deposits (i.e., Alexo North, Alexo South, Dundonald North and Dundonald South), for the presence of additional high-grade nickel sulphide mineralization.

Class 1 President, Mr David Fitch commented: “The 15,000 m diamond drilling program is progressing as planned following completion of the Phase 1 drilling program. Our main goal is increasing the tonnage of the Mineral Resources at Alexo North and Alexo South. In addition, potential exists for new discoveries. The technical and exploration teams are doing an excellent job in planning and executing the Phase 2 program.”

Figure 1: Alexo-Dundonald Project Map:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/761b6e54-5a6b-416a ... 

About Alexo-Dundonald Project

The 100%-owned Alexo-Dundonald Property is an advanced portfolio of komatiite hosted magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide deposits located 45 km northeast of the City of Timmins (Ontario, Canada), a world-class mining jurisdiction with processing plants in need of additional feed. Class 1 Nickel has assembled a strategic land package that combines the historically mined Alexo nickel sulphide deposits with the Dundonald nickel sulphide prospects to create a larger and more diversified property portfolio. The Company’s updated total estimated Indicated Mineral Resource consists of 1.25 Million tonnes (Mt) with an average grade of 0.99% Ni and a total estimated Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.01 Mt with an average grade of 1.01% Ni. The Company is currently drilling to expand the known Mineral Resources and discover new resources to support a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

