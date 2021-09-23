checkAd

PortAventura World Becomes the First Theme Resort to Accept Bitcoin as Payment at the Hotels Next Season

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 13:07  |  24   |   |   

In the first phase, the resort will be accepting Bitcoin as a way of payment in all the hotels

The initiative is part of the company's strategic project to increase digitalisation and innovation, such as the strategic joint venture with LaLiga, that will be offering a new way of entertainment through an e-game experience as well as the new corporate events in hybrid format 

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PortAventura World, the resort that boasts the most theme parks in Europe, in addition to six hotels with 2,300 rooms, is developing software so that its guests can use cryptocurrencies as a means of payment if they wish to do so. 

PortAventura Hotel Mansión de Lucy

This initiative will be launched at the beginning of the 2022 season at the receptions of the six hotels in the resort. In this way, guests who prefer this payment option will be able to carry out their transactions in a flexible, simple and secure way by using Bitcoin. This has been chosen as the virtual currency that will be accepted in the initial stages.

The project has been developed as part of the company's strategic drive for innovation and digitalisation. In this sense, Managing Director of PortAventura World, David García Blancas, explained that "the push for initiatives such as this one allows us to become aligned with the latest trends and satisfy the needs of our guests; factors that are essential in order to strengthen our position as a leading company and innovator in the entertainment industry". The use of cryptocurrency in commerce has become a trend, having been incorporated by internationally renowned companies in recent months in all fields.

Mr. García Blancas also reminded "at PortAventura World we are deeply immersed in a process of digital acceleration with the aim of improving the experience of our visitors and continuing to promote new and innovative ways of entertainment". 

For this purpose, the resort invests in technological and digital transformation initiatives in order to continue evolving towards a management model that is in line with the latest consumer trends. In this way, PortAventura World continues to strengthen further the online channel, promoting the development of the website and the app, and reinforcing the use of digital tools within the park to improve the customer experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1633283/PortAventura_Mansion_Lucy.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PortAventura World Becomes the First Theme Resort to Accept Bitcoin as Payment at the Hotels Next Season -  In the first phase, the resort will be accepting Bitcoin as a way of payment in all the hotels -  The initiative is part of the company's strategic project to increase digitalisation and innovation, such as the strategic joint venture with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Maleic Anhydride Market size worth $ 3.45 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 3.24% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Vexcel Data Program Enhances Wide Area Capture Program in U.S. and Europe
ITW Performance Polymers launches Superior Wear-resistant Coating, Devcon Wear Guard 300RTC, a ...
Chill Brands Adds International Marketing and CPG Veterans to Team
Chromatography Market to Reach $15.33 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Endo Launches First and Only Generic Version of Chantix (varenicline) Tablets in the United States
Global Online Gambling Market Size Expected To Reach $127 Billion By 2027
Valmet Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the merger of Valmet Oyj and Neles ...
Titel
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
CaixaBank, together with fraud prevention start-up Revelock, is developing an artificial ...
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Autohome Investor Day: Strategic Upgrading of Auto Eco Fosters New Growth
PharmaZell and Novasep enter into exclusive negotiations in new drive to create a technology-driven ...
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...