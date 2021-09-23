Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Delivers First Sample Fabrics to Spydasilk Enterprises

Spydasilk, a Singapore-based joint venture between Kraig Labs and Kings Group, was formed to produce, market, and sell spider silk-based apparel into the ASEAN region.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces today that it has delivered the first fabric samples to Spydasilk Enterprises (“Spydasilk”). These fabric blends will serve as the basis for developing the Company’s first line of recombinant spider silk apparel.

These first sample fabrics blend traditional silk with cotton to produce a composite, blended material in line with the design specification requested by the Kings Group’s lead designer. Once these sample fabrics have been tested and approved, the Company plans to begin weaving several thousand yards of finished fabric incorporating its recombinant spider silk.

The delivery of these fabrics samples marks a significant milestone for the Company, Spydasilk, and the re-opening of Vietnam’s economy. The textile mill that Kraig Labs partnered with to reel and weave its specialized silk, which was closed due to COVID-19, has now re-opened.

“The delivery of the first composite fabrics to Spydasilk is a major advancement for the Company. This first delivery brings us ever closer to the public launch of Spydasilk’s first apparel line and our vision for large-scale commercialization of environmentally responsible and cost-effective spider silk,” said Jon Rice, COO of Kraig Labs.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news .

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a fully reporting biotechnology company, is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,” “pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.