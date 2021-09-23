checkAd

Gatling Reports 388,000 Indicated Plus 933,000 Inferred Gold Ounces of In-Pit and Underground Resources at the Larder Gold Project, Ontario

Autor: Accesswire
23.09.2021, 13:15  |  42   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce a new global mineral resource estimate (MRE) in accordance with NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce a new global mineral resource estimate (MRE) in accordance with NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of 388,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category and additionally, 933,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category from its 100% - owned Larder Gold Project, located on the Cadillac-Larder Lake break, in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Ontario.

The global estimate includes open pit and underground mineral resource estimates in the Indicated and Inferred categories for the Fernland, Cheminis and Bear gold deposits (Tables 1 and 2). This mineral resource estimate incorporates the full drilling database available, including 237,000 m of historical drilling and 58,000 m of new drilling completed by Gatling between January 2019 and July 2021, on the three deposits. The NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report in support of the mineral resource estimate is currently being completed by SGS Geological Services Inc. (Canada) and will be filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile within 45 days.

Jason Billan, President and CEO for Gatling, commented, "With an initial mineral resource estimate of over 1.3 million ounces for the Larder Gold project, Gatling has achieved a major milestone which was accomplished following several months of diligent effort by Gatling's technical team and SGS Geological Services. Overall, we are very pleased with the current result, which includes nearly 30% of the resource ounces in the Indicated category, despite the exploration team being hyper focused on expansion and step-out drilling through the 2019-2021 exploration programs. More importantly, with a current mineral resource model in hand, we are well-equipped to identify and concentrate on the further growth potential at Fernland, Cheminis and Bear in the near-term, with a goal of advancing the property into the multi-million ounce category, which would rank it quite favorably amongst the group of gold development projects currently progressing in the world-renowned Abitibi greenstone gold belt.

Seite 1 von 7


Gatling Exploration Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gatling Reports 388,000 Indicated Plus 933,000 Inferred Gold Ounces of In-Pit and Underground Resources at the Larder Gold Project, Ontario VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce a new global mineral resource estimate (MRE) in accordance with NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clear Capital Completes Acquisition of CubiCasa
NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner
Electrovaya Launches New Cloud-Based Battery Analytics System
ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor Rx Announce Health Canada Approval for ZENGuard Mask
Silver X Expands Nueva Recuperada District with Acquistion of Tangana West and Obtains Surface ...
Golden Matrix Upgrades to OTCQX Market
RYAH Group, Inc. To Present At Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" Livestream Conference on ...
APICORP Launches its Inaugural Green Bond Framework
Klondike Gold Drills from Surface 0.84 g/t Au over 29.0 meters and Deepest Intersection to Date Of ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces Geotechnical Lab Results for the Preliminary Economic ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Gatling Reports Positive Preliminary Metallurgical Testing Results at the Larder Gold Project
Accesswire | Analysen