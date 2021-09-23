Achiko AG: Invitation to the H1 2021 Financial Results Presentation

Zurich, 23 September 2021



Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468), a global healthtech company currently developing technologies that seek to deliver rapid, affordable diagnostic testing for Covid-19 and a range of other pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications, will hold a H1 2021 Financial Results Presentation.

The event will be conducted as a virtual Zoom Meeting, led by Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko AG, and Robert Rieder, CFO of Achiko AG. Please note that the presentation will be in English.

Date: Monday, September 27, 2021 at 08.00 a.m. (CEST)

Location: The presentation will be broadcast live as a virtual Zoom meeting via this link (https://farnerconsulting.lpages.co/achiko-h1-2021-results-presentation).

Participants are advised to log on to the conference and register their details 10 minutes prior to the conference call.

The company's H1 2021 financial results will be released on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 06:30 a.m. (CEST) and will be made available on our website at https://www.achiko.com/financials.

A replay of the presentation and the Q&A session will be available shortly after the conference call and can be accessed any time on our website at https://www.achiko.com/financials.

ABOUT ACHIKO AG

Achiko creates and develops new innovations in healthcare technology through its biotechnology division, AptameXTM, and its sister digital mobile health technology division, Teman SehatTM. The Company has created a unique healthtech capability that provides user-friendly diagnostic testing integrated with a digital passport solution for the management of Covid-19.