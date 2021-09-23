checkAd

NICE Actimize Launches Cloud and AI-Based AML Transformation for Leading Canadian FinTech KOHO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 13:30  |  28   |   |   

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, and its cloud and AI-based AML Essentials solutions, has been chosen by the fintech company KOHO Financial, Inc., a Toronto-based provider of online financial services, to support its innovative digital platform and further accelerate its growth in the market. Utilizing NICE Actimize’s AML Essentials, KOHO will also address key guidelines as proposed by The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). KOHO has partnered with Peoples Trust Bank to offer customers a secure no-fee spending account, usable worldwide, featuring instant cashback, to simplify their personal finances.

KOHO will expand its financial crime operations with the NICE Actimize AML Essentials solutions including Suspicious Activity Monitoring (SAM) and CDD/KYC capabilities. Built upon NICE Actimize’s proven, end-to-end anti-money laundering platform, and leveraging the same power and experience as NICE Actimize’s enterprise solutions, AML Essentials provides rapid cloud deployment and reduces overhead to make compliance easier and at a lower total cost of ownership. KOHO will use Essentials Suspicious Activity Monitoring to monitor customer transactions, meet regulatory requirements and file reports, while relying on Essentials Customer Due Diligence for KYC/CDD and customer risk scoring, among many functions.

KOHO will also use NICE Actimize’s Essentials ActOne Extend risk case manager to ingest fraud alerts and automate financial crime investigations to improve the overall productivity of the investigation teams.

“KOHO Financial has taken a forward-thinking approach to managing financial services, and we wanted a compliance partner who understood innovation in digital financial services initiatives,” said Michael Fox, Vice President, Risk & Compliance, KOHO Financial, Inc. “With NICE Actimize’s legacy and experience in anti-money laundering and financial crime, it is clearly the preferred choice for KOHO to modernize its AML program.”

“NICE Actimize’s cloud and AI-based capabilities will deliver exceptional performance in support of KOHO’s digital operation. As we continue to expand our presence in the Canadian banking and fintech space, NICE Actimize is proud to support KOHO’s anti-money laundering initiatives with our Essentials solutions, ensuring compliance and providing a foundation for growth,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize.

Seite 1 von 3


NICE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NICE Actimize Launches Cloud and AI-Based AML Transformation for Leading Canadian FinTech KOHO NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, and its cloud and AI-based AML Essentials solutions, has been chosen by the fintech company KOHO Financial, Inc., a Toronto-based provider of online financial services, to support its innovative digital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
AT&T CEO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
Incyte Announces FDA Approval of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host ...
Leaders in Cloud Adoption Approach Cloud Differently and Achieve 10x Greater ROI, Says Research by ...
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Most Americans Ill-Prepared for Natural Disasters, Wells Fargo Survey Finds
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21NICE Actimize Establishes Strategic Partnership with Tata Consultancy Services to Expand Markets for its Financial Crime Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21NICE Expands its Global Reach with Bell Canada
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21NICE Named Global Market Share Leader for Interaction Analytics with Perfect Satisfaction Scores Across All 24 Categories
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21NICE Actimize Cloud-Based AML Essentials Chosen by Voyager Digital to Support Growing Cryptocurrency-Digital Asset Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21NICE Earns Broad Industry Recognition for Its Leading AI Customer Experience Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21NICE Investigate Digital Evidence Management Helps UK Retail Businesses Reduce Crime through Rapid Information Sharing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21NICE Enhances SURVEIL-X Conduct Surveillance Solution with Advanced AI, Superior Cloud Scalability and Powerful Risk Detection Coverage
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21NICE and Cloud9 Partner on Next-Generation Cloud Compliance and Voice Trading Solutions, Accelerating Financial Services Digital Transformation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21NICE Robotic Process Automation Fuels Smarter Automation Discovery and Hyper-Personalized CX With Tailored AI Capabilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21 NICE Actimize Achieves Best-in-Class Ranking in 2021 Aite Matrix: Intelligent Trade Surveillance Vendor Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten