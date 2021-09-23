Salesforce Raises FY22 Revenue Guidance; Initiates FY23 Revenue, GAAP Operating Margin, and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance

Salesforce will hold its annual Investor Day presentation today, Thursday, Sept. 23 beginning at 8:00 am (PT) / 11:00 am (ET). The live broadcast and on-demand replay will be available at www.salesforce.com/investorday2021 and at www.salesforce.com/investor . An investor presentation accompanying the program, including information regarding the Company’s financial performance, guidance, market opportunity, competitive position and economic model, will also be made available at www.salesforce.com/investor at approximately 12:00 p.m. PT on Sept. 23, 2021.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the following revision to its Fiscal Year 2022 revenue guidance and initiation of Fiscal Year 2023 guidance as of Sept. 23, 2021.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP operating margin guidance to non-GAAP operating margin guidance for the full year:

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance GAAP Operating Margin (1) ~3.0% - 3.5% Plus Amortization of purchased intangibles 5.8% Stock-based compensation 11.1% - 10.6% Non-GAAP Operating Margin (1) ~20.0%

(1) GAAP operating margin is the proportion of GAAP income from operations as a percentage of GAAP revenue. Non- GAAP operating margin is the proportion of non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of GAAP revenue.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CRM.” For more information, please visit https: /www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO- SOFTWARE.