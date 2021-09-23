checkAd

Hexagon Purus to showcase world class hydrogen cylinder and systems technologies at CIIE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 13:30  |  19   |   |   

 

 

Join us at the German Pavilion for the fourth annual China International Import Exposition (CIIE) in Shanghai from November 5-10, 2021.

Hexagon Purus will showcase its world class cylinder and systems technologies for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) at CIIE 2021. CIIE is a premier exhibition that brings nation-wide market and government attention to international products and services.

The Chinese government has developed a comprehensive plan to industrialize all key technologies to produce Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) for mass market in the country. Their objective is to have 50,000 FCEVs on road by 2025, and 1 million after 2030. Most of these are expected to be light utility trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. But major Chinese OEMs are also targeting now the FC passenger car market in the second part of this decade.  

Over the last 15 years, in Europe and the Americas, Type 4 cylinder technology has taken strong lead over Type 3 as the pressure vessel of choice for competitive and safe lightweight containment for energy gases (CNG/RNG and CHG) on vehicles and gas distribution trailers. The lower weight, longer cycle life and lower cost associated with Type 4 cylinders is considered to be the game changer for mass adoption of FCEVs. 

Hexagon Purus is a separately listed subsidiary of the Hexagon Group. The Group has a production heritage of more than four decades, making safe and cost-efficient Type 4 cylinders as well as complete vehicle fuel systems and distribution solutions for energy gases in Europe, North America, and now also in China.  

On March 2, 2021, Hexagon Purus, signed two joint venture (JV) agreements with CIMC Enric, a leading Chinese manufacturer of energy equipment (3899.HK) that encompass cylinder and systems production for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) and hydrogen distribution in China and Southeast Asia. 

The cooperation with CIMC Enric is a highly compelling partnership: Hexagon Purus’ world class Type IV hydrogen cylinder and systems technologies and designs have nearly four decades of proven safety track record behind them – and CIMC Enric has extensive expertise in Type 1/2/3-cylinder technology and liquid gas storage development and long-standing relationships with large Chinese vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) and gas distribution companies.

“Our goal is to drive energy transformation through zero emission mobility solutions. We look forward to leveraging our extensive experience in lightweight, reliable and safe hydrogen storage and together with CIMC Enric, pave the way to 30·60 dual carbon goals in China and zero emission commercial transport in Southeast Asia” says Urs Laeuppi, CEO Hexagon Purus China.  

Interviews 

Urs Laeuppi, CEO Hexagon Purus China & Southeast Asia will be available on site at the exhibition. 

To schedule a meeting:

Customers and interested parties are invited to contact Yawen Luo to arrange one-to-one sessions 

Media are invited to contact Peipei Cai/Karen Romer to arrange one-to-one sessions. 
 

Contacts: 

Yawen Luo, Project Manager China & Southeast Asia, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: M +86 185 1190 1072 | yawen.luo@hexagonpurus.com.cn

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites  
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com    

Peipei Cai, Account Director, H&K Strategies China 
Telephone: +86 158 2121 3214 | peipei.cai@hkstrategies.com

About Hexagon Purus
Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace. Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hexagon Purus to showcase world class hydrogen cylinder and systems technologies at CIIE     Join us at the German Pavilion for the fourth annual China International Import Exposition (CIIE) in Shanghai from November 5-10, 2021. Hexagon Purus will showcase its world class cylinder and systems technologies for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Workhorse Group Provides Update on Review of Operating and Commercialization Plans
US Nuclear Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
SCYNEXIS Announces U.S. Availability of BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets), the First New ...
Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events ...
Guerbet: 2021 half-year results
Verizon Frontline earns Harris Co., Texas Emergency Services District contract
Odyssey Group International Begins Enrolling Subjects for Phase 1 Clinical Trial to Treat ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...