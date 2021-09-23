Mindset Pharma Announces Inclusion in NYSE Listed AdvisorShares Psychedelics Exchange Traded Fund (ETF)

PSIL is an actively managed exchange-traded product that invests in the emerging psychedelic drugs sector. The PSIL offers exposure to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and life sciences companies deriving the majority of their net revenue or devoting the majority of their assets to psychedelic drugs, and only holds companies that they see as leading the way in this industry.

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") , a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs, today announced that it has been included in the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF traded on the NYSE Arca under the ticker symbol “PSIL.”

“Mindset’s inclusion in the actively-managed PSIL is another positive step in building awareness and education for the exciting developments at Mindset, as well as the psychedelics industry as a whole. We are thrilled to be considered a leader in the space and appreciate the support from the capital markets as we progress our differentiated pipeline of next generation psychedelic-inspired drug candidates towards the clinic,” said James Lanthier, Chief Executive Officer of Mindset.

About Mindset Pharma Inc.

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin as well as its own proprietary compounds.

For further information on Mindset, please visit our website at www.mindsetpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the financial year ended June 30, 2020 dated March 5, 2021. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPTED RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.