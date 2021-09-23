checkAd

Knight Therapeutics Enters into Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Incyte for Tafasitamab and Pemigatinib in Latin America

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) (“Knight”), a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Incyte Biosciences International Sàrl, the Swiss-based affiliate of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), for the exclusive rights to distribute tafasitamab (sold as Monjuvi in the United States and Minjuvi in Europe) and pemigatinib (Pemazyre) in Latin America. Under the terms of the agreement, Incyte will be responsible for the development, manufacture and supply to Knight of tafasitamab and pemigatinib, and Knight will be responsible for seeking the necessary regulatory approvals and distributing both medicines in Latin America.

Tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide is approved in the United States and Europe for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). DLBCL is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and there are approximately 12,000 – 16,000 new cases of DLBCL each year in Latin America1,2.

Pemigatinib is approved in the United States, Europe and Japan for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy. Cholangiocarcinoma is the most common cancer of the bile duct. FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements have been observed in 10-16%3 of patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, whereas the incidence in patients with extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma is rare. There are approximately 4,000 – 6,000 new cases of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma each year in Latin America1,4.

“We are delighted to partner with Incyte, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, to bring tafasitamab and pemigatinib to patients in Latin America upon approval,” said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight. “Both products will strengthen and complement our oncology portfolio and will play a key role in the management of diseases with high unmet need.”

“In Knight, we have found a partner with an extensive track record of successful partnerships and strong distribution capabilities,” said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer of Incyte. “We are eager to work together to expand access to tafasitamab and pemigatinib so that eligible patients in Latin America have access to these innovative medicines.”

