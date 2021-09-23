checkAd

Vivos Therapeutics Announces Formation of New Medical Consortium to Advance the Company’s Technology for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Drs. Clete Kushida of Stanford and Cecilia Wu of University of Alberta to lead a team of prominent, multi-disciplinary medical doctors guiding research and fostering increased physician-dental collaboration in the management of obstructive-sleep apnea

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Vivos”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring, announced today the official formation of the Vivos Medical Consortium. This physician working group will collaborate to advance Vivos’ OSA technology capabilities and includes renowned physicians with specialties in sleep medicine, neurology, pediatrics, pulmonology, anesthesiology, pain medicine, otolaryngology, obstetrics and gynecology, cardiology, and forensic pathology from prominent academic institutions in the U.S. and Canada.

Led by Drs. Clete Kushida of Stanford University and Cecilia Wu of the University of Alberta, the Vivos Medical Consortium will assist the Company with the planning, dissemination and conduct of key research initiatives, enhancing physician-dental collaborations, and expanding novel applications of the Vivos technology for additional medical conditions.

Members of the Vivos Medical Consortium include:

  • Clete Kushida MD PhD (Co-Chair), Division Chief and Medical Director of Sleep Medicine; Neurologist, Professor, and Associate Chair, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Stanford University
  • Cecilia Wu MD (Co-Chair), Anatomic, Cardiovascular and Forensic Pathology; Assistant Clinical Professor, University of Alberta
  • Fred Lin MD, Division Chief of Sleep Surgery; Assistant Professor; Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
  • Manisha Witmans MD, Sleep Medicine Specialist and Pediatric Pulmonology; Associate Clinical Professor, University of Alberta
  • Samuel DeMaria MD, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative & Pain Medicine and of Otolaryngology; Vice Chairman for Research, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
  • Seth Heckman MD, Obstetrics and Gynecology; Assistant Clinical Professor of Family Medicine, University of Alberta
  • Yury Khelemsky MD, Program Director, Pain Medicine Fellowship; Associate Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine; Department of Neurology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

“Every specialty in medicine deals with the negative impact of obstructive sleep apnea in some way, with the end stage of untreated sleep apnea including diminished quality of life, cardiac and metabolic disease, and the potential for premature death,” said Dr. Wu. “Now more than ever, we are seeing the critical importance of optimizing personal health. For decades, the only treatment options for sleep apnea were limited and often invasive, but with the Vivos technology, that has changed dramatically. Our working group of physicians has been impressed by the potential impact of the Vivos technology and its applications, and I am excited to co-lead the Vivos Medical Consortium with Dr. Kushida as we help guide the Company’s scientific progress and research endeavors, as well as raise further awareness of the Vivos technology within the medical arena.”

