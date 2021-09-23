checkAd

Nouveau Monde Provides Update on the Deployment of its Fully Financed Phase-1 LiB Anode Material Project

  • Nouveau Monde is working to develop North America’s first fully vertically integrated production, from mining to the manufacturing of lithium-ion battery anode material
  • With a projected 4,300 GWh of lithium-ion battery production capacity by 2030, demand for advanced materials is set to increase up to fivefold, with graphite as the lead mineral (Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, August 2021)
  • Nouveau Monde is advancing its beneficiation production operations to support technical marketing and product qualification efforts
  • Starting in 2022, Nouveau Monde is planning to produce several hundred tonnes of CSPG for qualification with battery makers thanks to its graphite concentration, shaping, purification, and coating units
  • Nouveau Monde is actively engaging with tier-1 EV and battery manufacturers in its efforts to negotiate a long-term cornerstone supply agreement

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand for battery materials continues to grow, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NMG, TSXV: NOU) is enhancing its production capacity for advanced graphite solutions through investments in phase-1 operations. The Company is deploying its business strategy to test manufacturing technologies, refine processes, inform commercial development, and support technical marketing and product qualification efforts targeting the lithium-ion batteries (“LiB”) market.

Nouveau Monde’s investment in developing this initial advanced graphite materials manufacturing platform is supported by continued engagement with potential tier-1 customers in the EV and battery sector. Thus far, these manufacturers, with whom the Company is engaged in commercial discussions and/or have signed MoUs and NDAs, represent a total projected yearly production capacity of approximately 1 TWh by 2030 that would correspondingly require over 1 million tonnes per annum of battery-grade graphite.

Arne H Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde, commented: “Nouveau Monde is executing its business plan with rigor to provide the marketplace with the product specs and sustainability excellence that tier-1 manufacturers are seeking. In the global push toward decarbonization, I am confident that our focus on technology, derisked expansion approach, and superior commercial engagement will yield success and benefits for all our stakeholders.”

