(OMHI) - OM Holdings International Inc. Announces 20 Year Exclusive Rights to Rydeum’s DoGetGo Mobile App for the $4.6B Food Delivery and Taxi Market in the Caribbean

It is anticipated that the app will be rolled out in Jamaica before the end of the year. It is the first app adopted by the Jamaican Union of Travelers Association (JUTA), which boasts 12,000 drivers . JUTA represents an estimated 70% share of $120M (pre-covid-19) Jamaican taxicab industry in Jamaica as stated in a previously announced five-year contract with Rydeum .

MIAMI, FL, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OM Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK: OMHI), an owner and operator of OneMart super merchandising stores and Builders Depot in the British Virgin Islands, and the parent of its technology subsidiary Rydeum Caribbean, today announced it has retained exclusive rights to Rydeum’s DoGetGo mobile app for 20 years. The agreement will allow OMHI to have exclusive rights to generate revenue from any user that utilizes the app within 28 Caribbean Countries for the next 20 years. The DoGetGo mobile app will primarily target the $4.6B food delivery and taxi market in the Caribbean.

“The DoGetGo mobile app is a game changer for businesses and customers seeking contactless transportation and delivery services throughout the Caribbean. Customers will be able to shop at our superstores such as OneMart and Builders Depot from their phones and have these purchases delivered,” said Mark Vanterpool, CEO of OM Holdings International, Inc. “Our DoGetGo app will give grocers and restaurants the ability to utilize it for food delivery purposes much like UberEats and Instacart.”

Vanterpool added, “What’s impressive about the Rydeum DoGetGo mobile platform is that it can be adapted for many business-to-consumer (B2C) and peer-to-peer (P2P) business needs. Flexibility to work within the unique requirements of different Caribbean countries will make DoGetGo a staple app in the region for years to come.”

About OM Holdings International, Inc.

OM Holdings International, Inc. (OTC: OMHI), founded in 1986 in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) by Mark Vanterpool, operates delivery services and grocery stores in the Caribbean, with a mobile application delivery platform that provides an expedient, contactless option for the transportation of people and essential goods. The company's storefront, OneMart, is the second-largest grocery store in the BVI. OHMI's delivery subsidiary, Rydeum, founded by Mark Hannah in 2019, has partnered with Jamacia’s largest taxicab union, JUTA. The company also provides lumber and other construction supplies to contractors throughout the Caribbean. For more information, please visit https://omholdingsinc.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the company, including, but not limited to, the company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ). The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Michael J. Porter, President Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc. T: (973) 865-9357 E: mike@plrinvest.com LinkedIn @PlRinvest