FTI Consulting’s Naidira Alemova Named to Crain’s Fourth Annual Notable Women in Accounting and Consulting List

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Naidira Alemova, a Senior Managing Director within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, has been named to Crain’s fourth annual list of Notable Women in Accounting and Consulting.

Ms. Alemova, who has been named to the list for two consecutive years, was among 67 women recognized across the New York City area. The award recognizes women professionals for their career achievements in accounting and consulting.

Ms. Alemova is a member of the Financial Services practice at FTI Consulting and has more than 20 years of experience in banking and securities regulatory matters, including investigations of money laundering, financial crime, bribery and corruption. Her experience covers the execution of anti-money laundering sanctions (“AML”) and fraud risk assessments. She has performed AML and U.S. sanction reviews for several major international banks in relation to the U.S. Department of Justice investigations of U.S. sanctions violations.

