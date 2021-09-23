checkAd

Midland Begins Stripping Program on Its New Golden Nest Gold Showing Discovered on Lewis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 13:30  |  27   |   |   

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to report the start of a stripping program on its new Golden Nest gold showing discovered in the summer of 2021 on its Lewis project, wholly owned by Midland and located approximately 60 kilometres southwest of the town of Chapais in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

This new project, acquired in April 2020, consists of 172 claims (95 km2) and covers a strategic position characterized by a regional flexure proximal to the Guercheville-Opawica deformation zone. The Lewis project is located approximately 60 kilometres northwest of the Nelligan deposit jointly held by Iamgold Corporation (75%) and Vanstar Mining Resources (25%).

Grab samples from the new Golden Nest showing yielded two gold grades of 10.2 g/t Au and 2.1 g/t Au. These values are located approximately 1.1 kilometres east of the Red Giant showing discovered by prospecting in 2020, where channel samples yielded values up to 0.35 g/t Au over 9.0 metres.

The Golden Nest gold showing is directly associated with an induced polarization (IP) anomaly that coincides with a sharp increase in resistivity and corresponds to a small outcrop of approximately 10 square metres exhibiting 2 to 10% pyrite mineralization. The IP anomaly associated with this gold-bearing zone may be traced over a distance of at least 400 metres to the west. The gold-bearing zone is entirely new, readily accessible by road and has never been drill-tested.

The recently launched stripping program is mainly designed to define the extent and investigate the extensions of the mineralized zone on the Golden Nest showing, and to improve our understanding of the structural controls and associated alteration patterns. During the program, the best unexplained IP anomalies located along the extensions of the showing will also be tested. Assay results from the stripping program are expected later this fall.

The Lewis gold property is located approximately 60 kilometres northwest of the Nelligan deposit, which hosts inferred resources estimated at 96.99 million tonnes grading 1.02 g/t Au for 3.19 million ounces of gold (Source: Nelligan NI 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Nelligan Project, Quebec dated October 22, 2019, Filed on SEDAR on December 4th 2019, prepared by Alain Carrier, Vincent Nadeau-Benoit and Stéphane Faure of InnovExplo Inc. for Iamgold Corp. and Vanstar Mining Resources). In addition, approximately 10 kilometres west of the Lewis property lies the former Lac Shortt mine, which historically produced 2.7 million tonnes at a grade of 4.6 g/t Au (Source: MERN-SIGEOM).

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Midland Begins Stripping Program on Its New Golden Nest Gold Showing Discovered on Lewis MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to report the start of a stripping program on its new Golden Nest gold showing discovered in the summer of 2021 on its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Workhorse Group Provides Update on Review of Operating and Commercialization Plans
US Nuclear Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
SCYNEXIS Announces U.S. Availability of BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets), the First New ...
Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events ...
Guerbet: 2021 half-year results
Verizon Frontline earns Harris Co., Texas Emergency Services District contract
Odyssey Group International Begins Enrolling Subjects for Phase 1 Clinical Trial to Treat ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...