Midland Begins Stripping Program on Its New Golden Nest Gold Showing Discovered on Lewis

This new project, acquired in April 2020, consists of 172 claims (95 km 2 ) and covers a strategic position characterized by a regional flexure proximal to the Guercheville-Opawica deformation zone. The Lewis project is located approximately 60 kilometres northwest of the Nelligan deposit jointly held by Iamgold Corporation (75%) and Vanstar Mining Resources (25%).

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to report the start of a stripping program on its new Golden Nest gold showing discovered in the summer of 2021 on its Lewis project, wholly owned by Midland and located approximately 60 kilometres southwest of the town of Chapais in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Grab samples from the new Golden Nest showing yielded two gold grades of 10.2 g/t Au and 2.1 g/t Au. These values are located approximately 1.1 kilometres east of the Red Giant showing discovered by prospecting in 2020, where channel samples yielded values up to 0.35 g/t Au over 9.0 metres.

The Golden Nest gold showing is directly associated with an induced polarization (IP) anomaly that coincides with a sharp increase in resistivity and corresponds to a small outcrop of approximately 10 square metres exhibiting 2 to 10% pyrite mineralization. The IP anomaly associated with this gold-bearing zone may be traced over a distance of at least 400 metres to the west. The gold-bearing zone is entirely new, readily accessible by road and has never been drill-tested.

The recently launched stripping program is mainly designed to define the extent and investigate the extensions of the mineralized zone on the Golden Nest showing, and to improve our understanding of the structural controls and associated alteration patterns. During the program, the best unexplained IP anomalies located along the extensions of the showing will also be tested. Assay results from the stripping program are expected later this fall.

The Lewis gold property is located approximately 60 kilometres northwest of the Nelligan deposit, which hosts inferred resources estimated at 96.99 million tonnes grading 1.02 g/t Au for 3.19 million ounces of gold (Source: Nelligan NI 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Nelligan Project, Quebec dated October 22, 2019, Filed on SEDAR on December 4th 2019, prepared by Alain Carrier, Vincent Nadeau-Benoit and Stéphane Faure of InnovExplo Inc. for Iamgold Corp. and Vanstar Mining Resources). In addition, approximately 10 kilometres west of the Lewis property lies the former Lac Shortt mine, which historically produced 2.7 million tonnes at a grade of 4.6 g/t Au (Source: MERN-SIGEOM).