Plus Therapeutics to Present Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome Data at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 2021 Annual Meeting

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV ) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced it will present data regarding its Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome ( 186 RNL) investigational radiotherapeutic for recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 2021 Annual Meeting being held in person October 24-27, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

Title Image-guided Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL) brachytherapy in the treatment

of recurrent glioblastoma: technique, image analysis, dosimetry, and monitoring Date October 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. CT / 2:00 p.m. ET Location McCormick Place West, Outside Room W375 Presenter John Floyd, M.D., University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio, and study

investigator

The abstract and poster will be accessible online in the ASTRO conference planner on October 22, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. CT / 6:00 p.m. ET. A copy of the poster will be made available under the Presentations tab of the Investors section of the Company’s website at the time of the presentation at www.plustherapeutics.com.

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Where: Plus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PSTV) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose radiotherapeutic portfolio is concentrated on nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclides for several cancer targets. Central to the Company’s drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to reformulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. More information may be found at PlusTherapeutics.com and ReSPECT-Trials.com.