Thryv Launches Google My Business Optimization to Help Small Businesses Win

With a heavy emphasis on Google integrations within its software platform, including Reserve with Google, a centralized GMB dashboard, Gmail email service and more, Thryv has grown the number of connected GMB profiles from fewer than 1,000 to more than 30,000 connected profiles in the last two years.

Dallas, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv software, the leading end-to-end customer experience platform built for growing small businesses, today announced the launch of a Google My Business (GMB) Optimization add-on. The new feature helps small businesses get found online and chosen over their competition.

A GMB listing is essential for small and medium businesses (SMBs) to survive. GMB contains vital information on a business that consumers will see when they perform an internet search. Often GMB is the first step in the experience a consumer has with a business. It’s what they see before they land on the business’s website or step foot into their door. In fact, 60 percent of consumers use the internet to find local businesses at least once a week, and one-third of consumers do so every day.

However, claiming and maintaining a GMB listing can be complicated, confusing and time-consuming for busy SMB owners. Since regular maintenance is critical to the listing’s success, Thryv’s GMB Optimization was designed to increase engagement, improve the SMB’s local ranking and, ultimately, convert more customers. Thryv’s GMB Optimization add-on reviews and manages the GMB listing, while performing a multi-point optimization program.

This optimization will help SMBs improve their keyword search relevancy, while simplifying and centralizing tasks for their customers, such as calling the business, visiting its website, researching products and services, requesting quotes, booking appointments and more.

Thryv customers, such as AC Trash Hauling and More, in Indianapolis, Ind., have seen dramatic results by using the GMB Optimization for just 30 days, such as 43 percent more requests for directions, 22 percent more phone calls, 9 percent more Google search visits, and 11 percent more total searches.

"It's not who you know, but who knows you,” says Andy Corman, owner of AC Trash Hauling and More. “Anything that I can do to increase my exposure online, I'm going to do it. I have noticed an increase in clients saying they found me on Google. As long as that is working, that is all I care about."