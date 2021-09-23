Appili Therapeutics Announces Last Patient Enrolled in Phase 3 Trial of Oral Avigan/Reeqonus for the Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases, today announced it has completed enrollment in its global Phase 3 PRESECO (PREventing SEvere COVID-19) trial evaluating oral Avigan/Reeqonus (favipiravir) as a potential COVID-19 treatment. Appili expects to report top-line data from this trial in approximately 60 days.

Appili launched the PRESECO clinical trial in November 2020 to evaluate oral Avigan/Reeqonus as a potential at-home therapy for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. Enrollment targets were subsequently increased to maximize the number of patients and COVID-19 variant cases, including Delta, in the trial. With today’s announcement, the double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, global, multi-center trial has enrolled 1,231 patients from 38 study sites across the United States, Mexico, and Brazil.

“Completing enrollment in this large Phase 3 pivotal trial in just ten months is a tremendous accomplishment for Appili. With this major milestone now achieved, we have a clear path to completing the PRESECO data analysis in the coming weeks and determining if Avigan/Reeqonus has the potential to meet the urgent global clinical need for a safe and effective oral treatment for this deadly disease,” said Armand Balboni, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Appili Therapeutics.

The primary goal of PRESECO is to evaluate the impact of oral Avigan/Reeqonus on time to COVID-19 symptom resolution. The study also aims to evaluate the effect of oral treatment on progression to more severe COVID-19 disease. Finally, this Phase 3 clinical trial includes a viral shedding sub-study, which is evaluating impact of the treatment on time to viral clearance. Viral isolates will also be sequenced for identification of COVID-19 variants.

“As we have seen over the past 18 months, this virus continues to mutate, enhancing its ability to infect and cause significant symptoms, especially in those who have not been vaccinated. My hope is that Avigan/Reeqonus will emerge as a standard of care treatment for mild to moderate COVID-19 patients, resolve patient’s symptoms more rapidly, and limit progression to more severe disease,” said Yoav Golan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Appili Therapeutics.