AirBoss Announces New Credit Facilities
NEWMARKET, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the "Company" or "AirBoss") today announced that it has updated its senior secured credit
facilities with an expanded syndicate of major banks to increase the available size, extend the maturity date, and provide the Company with improved terms, lower pricing and increased flexibility.
Key changes include the following:
- Increased revolving credit availability to USD$250 million (from USD $150 million) with an accordion of USD $75 million (from USD $50 million)
- Elimination of the Company’s amortizing term loan
- The maturity date is now September 23, 2026
- No principal payments prior to maturity
- More flexible financial covenants and conditions related to size of permitted acquisitions
The increased facilities are intended to cover upfront working capital costs necessary to execute on the Company’s existing and potential future contracts, as well as provide increased flexibility to execute on the Company’s inorganic growth strategies.
The expanded syndicate of lenders consists of The Toronto-Dominion Bank, as sole lead arranger, National Bank of Canada, Comerica Bank, J.P. Morgan, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Royal Bank of Canada.
Investor Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.
Media Contact: media@airboss.com
AirBoss of America Corp.
AirBoss of America is a leading and diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of innovative survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through three divisions. AirBoss Defense Group is a global leader in personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a top-tier North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Engineered Products is a supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ABSSF. Visit www.airboss.com for more information.
