AirBoss Announces New Credit Facilities

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the "Company" or "AirBoss") today announced that it has updated its senior secured credit facilities with an expanded syndicate of major banks to increase the available size, extend the maturity date, and provide the Company with improved terms, lower pricing and increased flexibility. Key changes include the following:



Increased revolving credit availability to USD$250 million (from USD $150 million) with an accordion of USD $75 million (from USD $50 million)

Elimination of the Company’s amortizing term loan

The maturity date is now September 23, 2026

No principal payments prior to maturity

More flexible financial covenants and conditions related to size of permitted acquisitions



The increased facilities are intended to cover upfront working capital costs necessary to execute on the Company’s existing and potential future contracts, as well as provide increased flexibility to execute on the Company’s inorganic growth strategies.