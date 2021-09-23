checkAd

New Study Reveals Significant Gap Between Canadian Consumer Expectations and Businesses’ Ability to Deliver on a Great Customer Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

New research released today by Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, reveals a significant gap between consumers’ customer service expectations and Canadian businesses’ ability to deliver on those expectations. Medallia and IPSOS will discuss insights from the report today with a panel of customer experience professionals.

In July of this year, Medallia and IPSOS surveyed 300 Canadian experience professionals across 12 industries and 2,000 Canadian consumers. The resulting State of Experience in Canada Report examines the implications of COVID-19 on Canadian businesses, looks at changing Canadian consumer expectations surrounding customer experience, and reveals that the majority of Canadian businesses are still playing catch up when it comes to delivering on a consistently strong, omni-channel customer experience.

“Every brand in Canada has the potential to drive a phenomenal customer experience. It’s a top priority among consumers today. However, our survey shows that the majority of Canadian businesses are falling far short of consumer expectations when it comes to delivering on that promise,” said Shannon Katschilo, Medallia AVP and country manager for Canada.

The research reveals:

  • Canadians today are using more channels than ever to communicate, presenting new customer experience challenges for business
    • 41% of Canadians say a poor customer experience will drive them to purchase from another brand
    • 16% of Canadians will pay more for a great customer experience
    • Only 23% of Canadian consumers strongly agree that they receive a consistent service across all channels
    • Against the backdrop of COVID-19 only 28% of consumers felt companies have mastered contactless interactions and engagement
  • Canadian businesses don’t feel that they have kept up with changing consumer expectations regarding customer service and consistency of experience across channels
    • Only 11% of organizations surveyed consider themselves CX leaders, meaning their organizations are:
      • Is CX obsessed
      • Has fostered a customer and journey centric culture
      • Is using data to constantly improve the customer experience
    • Almost 50% of employees strongly feel that their biggest challenge today is customers moving to new channels
  • While the value of CX is well-recognized by business leaders, far fewer use advanced analytics to identify the financial value of CX improvement
    • Less than 1/3 of executives believe that their organization obtains and analyzes customer data well
    • Only 27% believe the tools being used to collect and analyze customer sentiment are adequate
    • Only 33% of employees are aware of customer feedback programs within their organization and only 43% of those employees are engaged with those programs
    • 60% of employees feel they lack the necessary tools to deliver an exceptional customer experience

“Our research shows that greater than 50% of businesses who invest in CX see positive returns in customer experience and 35% of those companies realize gains in financial performance and yet, universally the executives, employees and customers all agreed that more needs to be done in the customer experience space to meet changing consumer expectations,” continued ​​Katschilo. “Leading customer experience organizations understand the power of using real-time data to predict and alert the business to issues they need to resolve before their customers decide to leave.”

Seite 1 von 2
Medallia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Study Reveals Significant Gap Between Canadian Consumer Expectations and Businesses’ Ability to Deliver on a Great Customer Experience New research released today by Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, reveals a significant gap between consumers’ customer service expectations and Canadian businesses’ ability to deliver on those …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
AT&T CEO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
Incyte Announces FDA Approval of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host ...
Leaders in Cloud Adoption Approach Cloud Differently and Achieve 10x Greater ROI, Says Research by ...
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Most Americans Ill-Prepared for Natural Disasters, Wells Fargo Survey Finds
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21University of Strathclyde Partners with Medallia for Employee and Community Experience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Medallia Sense360 Releases New Report on American Attitudes Toward Returning to Work
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21 Medallia Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Medallia Announces Medallia Marketing Experience on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten