Flux Power Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced at a Premium to Market

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLUX ), a developer of advanced lithium-ion battery packs for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional investors, for the purchase and sale of 2,142,860 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,071,430 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $7.00 per share and associated warrant, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about September 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The warrants have an exercise price equal to $7.00 per share, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five years from the issuance date.

The gross proceeds from the registered direct offering are expected to be approximately $15.0 million, before deducting placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses. Flux Power currently intends to use the net proceeds from this registered direct offering for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The securities described above are being offered and sold by Flux Power pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-249521), including a base prospectus, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 16, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on October 26, 2020. The registered direct offering of the securities is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus relating to the securities being offered in the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.