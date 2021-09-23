checkAd

Flux Power Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced at a Premium to Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 13:58  |  13   |   |   

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion battery packs for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional investors, for the purchase and sale of 2,142,860 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,071,430 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $7.00 per share and associated warrant, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about September 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the registered direct offering.

The warrants have an exercise price equal to $7.00 per share, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five years from the issuance date.

The gross proceeds from the registered direct offering are expected to be approximately $15.0 million, before deducting placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses. Flux Power currently intends to use the net proceeds from this registered direct offering for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The securities described above are being offered and sold by Flux Power pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-249521), including a base prospectus, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 16, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on October 26, 2020. The registered direct offering of the securities is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus relating to the securities being offered in the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Flux Power Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flux Power Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced at a Premium to Market Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion battery packs for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional investors, for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
AT&T CEO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
Incyte Announces FDA Approval of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host ...
Leaders in Cloud Adoption Approach Cloud Differently and Achieve 10x Greater ROI, Says Research by ...
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Most Americans Ill-Prepared for Natural Disasters, Wells Fargo Survey Finds
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:33 UhrFlux Power Announces its Fourth Quarter (Q4’21) and Fiscal Year (FY‘21) Financial Results & Company Update Call Scheduled for Monday, September 27, 2021, 4: 30 PM ET
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Flux Power’s FY 2021 Revenue Increased By 56% to $26.3M
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten