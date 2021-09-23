checkAd

Patriot Battery Metals Collars First Drill Hole on the Corvette-FCI Property, James Bay Region, Quebec, Canada

Autor: Accesswire
23.09.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (CSE:PMET) (OTCQB:RGDCF) (FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce it has collared the first drill hole of its inaugural drill program at the Corvette-FCI Property (the "Property"), located in the James Bay Region of Quebec (announced Sept 16, 2021). The program is focused on the CV5-6 Spodumene Pegmatites, part of the more than 25 km long CV Lithium Trend, as well as the core area of the more than 10 km long Maven Copper-Gold-Silver Trend.

Blair Way, Company President and Director, comments: "The teams on site have done a great job setting up and collaring this first drill hole so efficiently. I'm very pleased at how well organized the entire setup was, including the off-road and remote expediting services, utilizing helicopter support. The teams are doing a fantastic job and it is great seeing the core coming out of the ground. I look forward to learning more about this lithium trend over the coming weeks and the copper trend after that."

This drill program marks the first drill testing to date along these two highly prospective trends as well as the first drill program by the Company on the Property to date. This drill program will be comprised of 15 to 20 drill holes for a total of approximately 2,000 m of NQ size coring. Approximately 1/3rd of the drill meterage is expected to target the CV Lithium Trend and the remaining 2/3rd focused on the Maven Cu-Au-Ag Trend. Forage Fusion Drilling Ltd. of Hawkesbury, ON, is contracted to complete the diamond drilling with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. of Edmonton managing the program.

The CV Lithium Trend is an emerging spodumene pegmatite district discovered by the Company in 2017 and spans the FCI West, FCI East, and Corvette claim blocks. The core area includes an approximate 2 km long corridor of numerous spodumene pegmatite occurrences, highlighted by the CV5 Pegmatite - a large (~220 m long and 20-40 m wide), well-mineralized outcrop where eight samples collected average 3.00% Li2O and 154 ppm Ta2O5, including a peak assay of 4.06% Li2O and 564 ppm Ta2O5. The high number of well-mineralized pegmatites in this core area of the trend indicates a strong potential for a series of relatively closely spaced/stacked, sub-parallel, and sizable spodumene-bearing pegmatite bodies, with significant lateral and depth extent, to be present. The program's initial series of drill holes will test at depth the CV5 and CV6 spodumene pegmatites and will mark the first ever drill testing of the CV Lithium Trend to date.

