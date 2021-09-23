Patriot Battery Metals Collars First Drill Hole on the Corvette-FCI Property, James Bay Region, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (CSE:PMET) (OTCQB:RGDCF) (FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce it has collared the first drill hole of its inaugural drill program at the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (CSE:PMET) (OTCQB:RGDCF) (FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce it has collared the first drill hole of its inaugural drill program at the Corvette-FCI Property (the "Property"), located in the James Bay Region of Quebec (announced Sept 16, 2021). The program is focused on the CV5-6 Spodumene Pegmatites, part of the more than 25 km long CV Lithium Trend, as well as the core area of the more than 10 km long Maven Copper-Gold-Silver Trend. Blair Way, Company President and Director, comments: "The teams on site have done a great job setting up and collaring this first drill hole so efficiently. I'm very pleased at how well organized the entire setup was, including the off-road and remote expediting services, utilizing helicopter support. The teams are doing a fantastic job and it is great seeing the core coming out of the ground. I look forward to learning more about this lithium trend over the coming weeks and the copper trend after that."