Aytu BioPharma to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results and Provide Business Update on September 27, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
23.09.2021, 14:00   

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products, announced today that it will host a conference …

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products, announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast on September 27, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Company will review accomplishments from the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 and provide an overview of its business and growth strategy.

The Company will file Form 10-K before the markets open on September 28, 2021.

Conference Call Information

(844) 602-0380 (toll-free) 
(862) 298-0970 (international)

The webcast will be accessible live and archived at the following link, https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2142/42555 and on Aytu BioPharma's website, within the Investors section under Events & Presentations, at aytubio.com, for 90 days.

A replay of the call will be available for fourteen days. Access the replay by calling (877) 481-4010 (toll-free) or (919) 882-2331 (international) and using the replay access code 42555.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu BioPharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a growing commercial portfolio of prescription therapeutics and consumer health products. The company's primary prescription products treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other common pediatric conditions. Aytu markets ADHD products Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING). The company's other pediatric products include Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release carbinoxamine (antihistamine) suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines containing combinations of fluoride and vitamins in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. The company's evolution has been driven by strategic in-licensing, acquisition-based transactions and organic product growth. Aytu is building a complimentary therapeutic development pipeline including AR101/enzastaurin, a prospective treatment for vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (VEDS), a rare genetic disease resulting in high morbidity and a significantly shortened lifespan. There are no currently approved treatments for VEDS. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contact for Media and Investors:

Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665229/Aytu-BioPharma-to-Report-Fourth-Quar ...

Wertpapier


