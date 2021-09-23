Positive results with Endocine and a vaccine candidate against COVID-19

In May 2021, Eurocine Vaccine signed an evaluation agreement with an innovative North American company with the ambition to evaluate Endocine along with their vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first preclinical study, where the adjuvant technology Endocine has been evaluated with a vaccine candidate against COVID-19, shows positive results.

The first study in a mouse model indicates positive results with our adjuvant Endocine, where antibodies of both type IgA and IgG could be detected, as well as T cell immunity.

The North American company now intends to proceed with additional studies where Eurocine Vaccines will deliver Endocine and assist with knowledge and experience within the area.

