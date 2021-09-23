checkAd

Positive results with Endocine and a vaccine candidate against COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 14:02  |  22   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first preclinical study, where the adjuvant technology Endocine has been evaluated with a vaccine candidate against COVID-19, shows positive results.

In May 2021, Eurocine Vaccine signed an evaluation agreement with an innovative North American company with the ambition to evaluate Endocine along with their vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

The first study in a mouse model indicates positive results with our adjuvant Endocine, where antibodies of both type IgA and IgG could be detected, as well as T cell immunity.

The North American company now intends to proceed with additional studies where Eurocine Vaccines will deliver Endocine and assist with knowledge and experience within the area.

Read more about our adjuvant:

https://www.eurocine-vaccines.com/the-portfolio/

CONTACT:
 Hans Arwidsson, Ph.D., MBA
CEO of Eurocine Vaccines AB
hans.arwidsson@eurocine-vaccines.com 
+46 70 634 0171

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11552/3420508/1472292.pdf

Positive results with Endocineâ„¢ and a vaccine candidate against COVID-19




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Positive results with Endocine and a vaccine candidate against COVID-19 STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The first preclinical study, where the adjuvant technology Endocine has been evaluated with a vaccine candidate against COVID-19, shows positive results. In May 2021, Eurocine Vaccine signed an evaluation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Maleic Anhydride Market size worth $ 3.45 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 3.24% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Vexcel Data Program Enhances Wide Area Capture Program in U.S. and Europe
ITW Performance Polymers launches Superior Wear-resistant Coating, Devcon Wear Guard 300RTC, a ...
Chill Brands Adds International Marketing and CPG Veterans to Team
Chromatography Market to Reach $15.33 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Endo Launches First and Only Generic Version of Chantix (varenicline) Tablets in the United States
Global Online Gambling Market Size Expected To Reach $127 Billion By 2027
Valmet Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the merger of Valmet Oyj and Neles ...
Titel
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
CaixaBank, together with fraud prevention start-up Revelock, is developing an artificial ...
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
PharmaZell and Novasep enter into exclusive negotiations in new drive to create a technology-driven ...
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Impact of Smart Tech in the Sound Reinforcement Industry - Arizton
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...