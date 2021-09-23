checkAd

Skillsoft Makes Digital Learning Collaborative and Social With New Percipio App for Microsoft Teams

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

While COVID-19 led to drastic changes in the way organizations work, it also impacted the way in which employees learn and grow. Enterprise learners are now digitally dispersed and have an increased appetite for leveraging collaboration platforms to engage, learn and grow. In response to this, Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a global leader in corporate digital learning, is releasing the Skillsoft Percipio for Microsoft Teams App, empowering organizations to foster a sense of community by enabling employees to access assignments, discuss important takeaways, and share courses they’ve discovered and found helpful — all within the flow of work.

Today’s announcement is the newest milestone in a partnership transforming workplace education between Microsoft and Skillsoft. Skillsoft customers can now access the full Percipio learning platform in the social, collaborative environment that Microsoft Teams provides.

Collaborative learning to bridge skills gap

Pandemic-era employees who are satisfied with their social connectivity are two-to-three times more likely to maintain or improve productivity, according to the Boston Consulting Group. It’s no wonder that more than one-third of chief human resource officers told PwC they are investing in new tools to support virtual teams, with a focus on collaboration. Microsoft Teams and the 145 million worldwide users it connects daily are a key example of how workers can learn together — even when “together” has a new meaning.

Apratim Purakayastha, chief technology officer at Skillsoft, believes Percipio for Teams is a solution to a long-standing problem, saying: “A skills gap existed long before the pandemic and digital learning is more crucial than ever to building operating-model resilience. As organizations work to bridge this skills gap, providing easy access to valuable learning tools should be a top priority. Percipio for Teams provides easy access to collaborative learning tools without having to leave the flow of work.”

RELX, a Skillsoft customer and participant in the Percipio for Teams pilot, has more than 97 percent of its global workforce of 33,000 operating remotely since the onset of the pandemic. The provider of information-based analytics and decision tools had to be intentional about developing collaborative learning experiences that can reunite learners in the flow of work.

