SAIC Appoints Kevin Brown as Chief Information Security Officer

23.09.2021   

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced that Kevin Brown has joined the company as chief information security officer (CISO). In this role, Brown leads the company’s cybersecurity strategy and oversees critical cybersecurity areas including incident response, disaster recovery, awareness, business resilience, monitoring, remediation, threat intelligence and information governance. Brown reports to Nathan Rogers, SAIC’s chief information officer.

Brown has served in cybersecurity-related leadership positions for decades, most recently as vice president and CISO at Boston Scientific, a manufacturer of medical devices. In that role, he was responsible for many aspects of the company’s cybersecurity posture, including developing its cyber strategy, maintaining a security operations center and overseeing threat management.

Prior to his position at Boston Scientific, Brown served as vice president of Raytheon’s information security business. Before that, he worked at SAIC as a senior vice president and operations manager for the company’s information security business.

“Kevin is a seasoned cybersecurity professional who has experience working at SAIC as well as other leading technology and manufacturing companies,” said Rogers. “His knowledge of cybersecurity operations and the threats that cyber professionals face on a daily basis positions Kevin as the expert SAIC needs to protect the critical systems and data for our company as well as our customers. We are pleased to welcome him back to SAIC.”

Brown is a veteran of the U.S Navy. He holds a Master of Science degree in Management Information Systems from The George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science degree in History from the U.S. Naval Academy.

About SAIC
SAIC is a premier Fortune 500 technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are more than 26,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

