CIOs Believe Automation is Imperative to Solve Productivity Challenges and Accelerate Digital Transformation

The report , Towards The Fully Automated Enterprise, was authored by CIONET to understand CIOs’ role in orchestrating the reinvention of business and the redesign of work. CIOs reported the significant changes caused by the pandemic on business practices are resulting in implementations of enterprise automation to achieve replacement of legacy systems with modern solutions (29%), comprehensive process reengineering (26%), and elimination of repetitive work with RPA (24%) i .

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today published the findings of a report based on interviews with enterprise CIOs in Europe. The findings reveal that hybrid work, increasing demands from customers, and challenges from new competition are driving organizations to automation-first strategies built on robotic process automation (RPA), AI, and low-code and no-code tools.

The report also highlights that the benefits of adopting intelligent automation are available only to those businesses in which CIOs become sponsors of innovation and proponents of governance and involve the IT organization as early as possible. The CIOs stated that intelligent automation will play a key role in levelling the playing field between incumbents and digital leaders during the next five years.

According to the report, leading CIOs are currently using software robots to:

Assist or remove employees from low-value, repetitive tasks, redesigning mission-critical business workflows and, in some cases, adopting new business models.

Strengthen their relationships with consumers and business customers alike by applying software robots to assist in analyzing vast amounts of data that is emerging from online channels and connected products and services.

Accelerate product and service innovation by transforming their organizations into digital businesses, where open platforms, ecosystems, and new development tools can reduce the time to market dramatically.

Respondents shared that currently, the adoption of automation is still at an early stage of maturity, with a lot of potential remaining untapped. Deployment strategies include applying short-term fixes to reduce costs and speed up critical processes, adopting an evolutionary approach and saving major disruption while generating business benefits, and taking radical action such as replacing legacy systems entirely or adopting new solution models.