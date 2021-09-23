checkAd

Pfizer Declares Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its board of directors declared a 39-cent fourth-quarter 2021 dividend on the company’s common stock, payable December 6, 2021, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on November 5, 2021. The fourth-quarter 2021 cash dividend will be the 332nd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives
 At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.



Pfizer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Pfizer-Pharmawert total unterbewertet! 50% möglich!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pfizer Declares Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its board of directors declared a 39-cent fourth-quarter 2021 dividend on the company’s common stock, payable December 6, 2021, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
AT&T CEO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
Incyte Announces FDA Approval of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host ...
Leaders in Cloud Adoption Approach Cloud Differently and Achieve 10x Greater ROI, Says Research by ...
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Most Americans Ill-Prepared for Natural Disasters, Wells Fargo Survey Finds
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:45 UhrKluge Investoren beobachten diesen Trend jetzt
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
05:33 UhrUS-Behörde FDA erlaubt Corona-Auffrischungsimpfung für Risikogruppen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
03:44 UhrPfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21ROUNDUP/USA verdoppeln Impf-Spende: Biden sagt weitere 500 Millionen Dosen zu
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Biden ruft andere Staaten zu großzügigen Corona-Impfspenden auf
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21ROUNDUP: Deutschland hat bisher mehr als 5,3 Millionen Impfdosen abgegeben
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR vom 22.09.2021 - 17.00 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Polen genehmigt Impfauffrischung für Über-50-Jährige
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Großbritannien und Südkorea tauschen eine Million Corona-Impfdosen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21ROUNDUP: USA wollen Impf-Spenden verdoppeln - weitere 500 Millionen Dosen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten