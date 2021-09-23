checkAd

Evolv Technology Screens More Than 100M People

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the global leader in weapons detection security screening, announced today that it has screened more than 100 million individuals, second only to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The milestone comes on the heels of a series of new customer acquisitions and organizational achievements, as well as impressive financial results revealed in its second quarter earnings announcement issued last month detailing, among other gains, a nearly 600% increase in year-over-year quarterly revenue. Coinciding with the earnings announcement was news from Security Today magazine that it named Evolv Express New Product of the Year in the Pedestrian Security Entrances category.

“We’ve experienced significant growth this year, and this milestone demonstrates how much people are looking for a solution that improves security without compromising experience,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “With Evolv Express weapons detection screening, visitors get the frictionless experience they are looking for, and can spend more time at the venue they came to enjoy.”

Evolv Technology will end the month with a strong presence at Global Security Exchange (GSX) in Orlando Sept. 27-29. For more information about Evolv Technology or to see a demo, visit our website.

About Evolv Technology
 Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is a leader in weapons detection for security screening, securing the world’s most iconic venues and companies. Its mission is enabling a better experience and better security for venues, creating a safer world to work, learn, and play by transforming physical security to make everywhere safer. It gives sports fans, theme park visitors, concertgoers, shoppers, employees, students, and others peace of mind so that they can gather without fear of violence. Its security screening has scanned more than 100 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States, and its technology combines powerful, advanced sensors with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors.

Evolv Technology, Evolv Express, Evolv Insights, and Evolv Cortex AI are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements
 Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company’s performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in our proxy statement/prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 28, 2021, as updated by the risk factors disclosed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on July 22, 2021, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

