The Hartford Announces $1 Million Scholarship Fund For UConn Hartford Students

The Hartford has committed $1 million to provide funding for 50 UConn Hartford students who are residents of the City of Hartford. The funding will cover the gap between a student’s existing financial aid package and the remaining tuition amount, allowing them to attend UConn Hartford tuition-free for all four years. Starting this semester, The Hartford will fund the scholars, as identified by The University of Connecticut’s Division of Enrollment Planning and Management, in two groups – 25 first-year students in 2021, and an additional 25 first-year students in 2022.

“We are proud to support incoming students in our namesake city as they begin their studies at UConn Hartford,” said The Hartford’s President Doug Elliot. “This new commitment builds on our enduring legacy of community engagement in the City of Hartford as we strive to advance equal economic, educational and workplace opportunities. We recognize that equitable access to a quality education can be a critical component to future success and look forward to mentoring The Hartford Scholars as they chart a course to accomplish their goals.”