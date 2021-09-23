checkAd

The Hartford Announces $1 Million Scholarship Fund For UConn Hartford Students

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
The Hartford has committed $1 million to provide funding for 50 UConn Hartford students who are residents of the City of Hartford. The funding will cover the gap between a student’s existing financial aid package and the remaining tuition amount, allowing them to attend UConn Hartford tuition-free for all four years. Starting this semester, The Hartford will fund the scholars, as identified by The University of Connecticut’s Division of Enrollment Planning and Management, in two groups – 25 first-year students in 2021, and an additional 25 first-year students in 2022.

“We are proud to support incoming students in our namesake city as they begin their studies at UConn Hartford,” said The Hartford’s President Doug Elliot. “This new commitment builds on our enduring legacy of community engagement in the City of Hartford as we strive to advance equal economic, educational and workplace opportunities. We recognize that equitable access to a quality education can be a critical component to future success and look forward to mentoring The Hartford Scholars as they chart a course to accomplish their goals.”

Mark Overmyer-Velázquez, Ph.D., director of UConn Hartford said, “UConn Hartford extends our sincerest appreciation to our neighbor in the city, The Hartford, for their generous gift and meaningful partnership. The Hartford Scholars Program will ultimately provide support and mentoring opportunities to 50 students who live in the City of Hartford and attend the UConn Hartford campus. By supporting UConn Hartford — where first-generation college students and students of color represent the majority of the student population — The Hartford’s partnership demonstrates the company’s commitment to positive change in the City of Hartford and an understanding of the importance of higher education in expanding opportunity for the youth in our community. UConn Hartford is proud to partner with The Hartford in this worthy endeavor.”

The scholars must be residents of the City of Hartford and demonstrate a financial need. Scholarships for tuition and fees will be renewable for four years. Each student will also receive a set allowance for other expenses, such as books and transportation. In addition to financial support, The Hartford will provide mentorship opportunities, unique group experiences and interactions with the company and its employees, and utilize its existing resources for professional development. The new scholarship fund builds on a longstanding partnership with the University of Connecticut, which includes internships, research and recruiting.

