Tractor Supply Company Deepens Commitment to ESG with New Sustainability and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Goals

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced new, robust goals to further reduce carbon emissions from its operations as well as new diversity, equity and inclusion goals (DE&I) as part of the Company’s longstanding commitment to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) journey of sustainability and stewardship.

“At Tractor Supply, we are a purpose-driven company. As such, we are proud to announce we are accelerating our progress towards becoming more sustainable with new targets for further reducing carbon emissions across our operations and the establishment of tangible goals for our DE&I practices. These new goals are meaningful to our business and are designed to drive positive environmental and social impact within Tractor Supply and our communities. Today’s announcement is a natural extension of our Mission and Values in action as we work to help ensure a sustainable future for all our stakeholders,” said Hal Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tractor Supply.

Updated Goals to Reduce Carbon Emissions

After exceeding initial carbon reduction goals set in 2018, Tractor Supply is setting new absolute carbon reduction goals to further reduce emissions from its operations by 20% by 2025 and by 50% by 2030 from its 2020 baseline. The Company is also committing to achieving net zero emissions across all operations by 2040.

The new targets announced today are the next chapter of the Company’s journey to play its part in addressing climate change. In December 2020 (for the reporting year 2019), Tractor Supply announced that it had reduced carbon emissions from its operations by 29% on a per square foot intensity basis (compared to its 2015 baseline), five years ahead of plan and surpassing its initial target of 25%. As of the release of the Company’s 2020 ESG Tear Sheet in April 2021, the Company had reduced carbon emissions from its operations by 34.8% compared to the 2015 baseline, while at the same time growing comparable store sales by 23.1%.

