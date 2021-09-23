Generation Hemp Announces Official Launch of Rowdy Rooster Hemp Animal Bedding Product Line

Generation Hemp, Inc. (the “Company”), a Dallas/Fort Worth based midstream hemp company (OTCQB: GENH), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, GENH Halcyon Acquisition, LLC (collectively the “Company”), today announced the official launch of its Rowdy Rooster Hemp animal bedding consumer goods product line. The animal bedding line is made from the hemp hurd byproduct that is produced by the Company’s hemp processing operations. In efforts to create a green and sustainable operation, while also utilizing this byproduct to create an additional revenue stream, animal bedding was the best hurd product choice as one of the earliest adopted consumer markets for hemp hurd materials.

Hemp hurd animal bedding is also one of the healthiest animal bedding materials, as reported in university studies, given its characteristics and the elements that are important to effective, healthy animal bedding. Hemp animal bedding is also a favorite among consumers, as is conveyed in numerous testimonials that can be found throughout different forums and retail reviews on the internet.

Until the last couple of years, hemp hurd and fiber products have been imported to the United States, and have not been as accessible as other materials, which has limited their market exposure. As a part of its plan to help the community experience and adopt hemp animal bedding and to continue R&D efforts, the company has identified a local 501 c 3 Non-Profit Kentucky animal rescue farm, Karumel Farm Animal Rescue (karumelfarmanimalrescue.org) and plans to provide its Rowdy Rooster Hemp animal bedding to this farm.

Hemp animal bedding sells for approximately $2.00 per pound on average, but as high as $10.00 per pound. The Company will initially roll out its Rowdy Rooster Hemp animal bedding on its website, selling for a discount at approximately $1.50 per pound but sold in volume units, as is the standard for animal bedding. There will initially be two size bags at 24L (5 lbs.) and 141L (24 lbs.), for $35.99 and $7.49 respectively. Consumer feedback testimony and reviews assert that hemp animal bedding can last over twice as long as other traditional bedding materials. Once the Company fine tunes this first selling channel through its website, it will continue to roll out on additional ecommerce channels and begin to pursue brick and mortar channels as distributors on a larger scale.