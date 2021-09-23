Agilysys To Showcase Latest InfoGenesis Point of Sale Innovations With IG 12UX At HITEC Dallas 2021

Significant enhancements made to InfoGenesis POS via the IG 12UX client include the ability for hospitality operators to select from a wide range of approved fixed terminals and mobile devices across multiple operating systems depending on specific business needs and the preferences of customers. Whether Windows, Android or iOS based, each certified point of sale device can seamlessly operate on a common software platform to ensure the smooth flow of operations and maximum revenue-earning potential. Depending on guest or service requirements, IG 12UX allows customers to deploy a mix of POS experiences and can easily co-exist with existing POS terminals.

Agilysys, Inc. , (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced plans to showcase IG 12UX, the latest modern client for its award-winning InfoGenesis POS, at this year’s HITEC in Dallas, taking place September 27-30. In addition to providing attendees with details on its full range of property management and POS platforms, Agilysys, with its exhibiting of IG 12UX, will offer valuable insight into how hoteliers can elevate guest experiences by providing the service flexibility that today’s market increasingly demands.

Additional IG 12UX features include support for gesture control on mobile devices available when using Android & iOS, as well as improved server workflows. IG 12UX also offers enhanced POS product search abilities and increased flexibility in UI layout and management. And Agilysys InfoGenesis comes complete with a robust set of modernized APIs that support easy integration not only among Agilysys products but with 3rd party applications as well.

"Driven by our focus on R&D and product innovation, Agilysys continues to raise the bar in providing end-to-end cloud-native, SaaS, on-prem ready, software solutions for the hospitality industry," said Ramesh Srinivasan, President & CEO at Agilysys. "After successful pilots in the US and APAC, the release of the modernized IG 12UX this year demonstrates Agilysys’ leadership as a hands down top provider of POS solutions. We remain committed to helping our customers around the globe continue to provide great service and improve guest satisfaction with the improved levels of efficiency that IG 12UX provides."

To schedule a demo at Agilysys booth #3011 during HITEC exhibition hours, please contact Robynn Clairday by emailing robynn.clairday@agilysys.com.

InfoGenesis POS is one of the leading global point-of-sale solutions among luxury hotels and resorts. It offers a comprehensive system that combines easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications with industry-leading offline capabilities. Its extensive reporting and analysis features and robust configuration capabilities with multi-language support, combine to drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. During recent years, Agilysys has made major investments in R&D and has successfully modernized virtually all their longstanding trusted software solutions. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

