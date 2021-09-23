Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2:40 PM Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life.