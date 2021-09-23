Apollo’s ‘Expanding Opportunity’ Initiative Sparks New Strategic Relationship Between MidCap Financial and Lafayette Square

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidCap Financial, a middle market credit solutions firm in alliance with Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), today announced the start of a non-exclusive strategic capital relationship with Lafayette Square, an impact investment platform founded by Damien Dwin that is working locally to create an inclusive American economy. Through this new relationship, sourced through Apollo’s Expanding Opportunity initiative, MidCap Financial and Lafayette Square expect to collaborate on future opportunities that positively impact communities across the country.

In their first joint transaction, Lafayette Square and MidCap Financial Trust have agreed to provide a senior secured facility to Zero Waste Recycling (ZWR), a leader in full-service recycling and non-hazardous waste processing, to support an employee-led buyout. The financing will help ZWR support long-term wealth creation for ZWR’s employee base.

MidCap Financial Managing Director Melissa Morrison said, “Zero Waste has a terrific track record of growth and value creation, and we’re pleased to provide a capital solution that allows Zero Waste employees to significantly share in the future performance of the company. What’s more, strong performance of the business is directly tied to improving environmental sustainability.”

"Zero Waste is an incredibly impactful company well-aligned with our mission to bring capital and services to historically neglected communities," said Don Baylor, Jr., managing director of Community Impact at Lafayette Square. "We are thrilled that along with a loan to Zero Waste, the financing package will permit Zero Waste to provide its employees with access to no-cost loans and financial coaching from third party financial wellness platforms, especially during this time of financial stress. It is these types of solutions that we believe will create long-term, sustainable impact for families in every community, and drives us toward our vision of an inclusive American economy."