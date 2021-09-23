Novan Reports Safety Data from B-SIMPLE4 Pivotal Phase 3 Study of SB206

– Potential NDA submission on track, targeting Q3 2022 –

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced the comprehensive safety data readout as part of the Company’s B-SIMPLE4 pivotal Phase 3 study of SB206 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum (“molluscum”).

B-SIMPLE4 was a multi-center, double-blind, randomized, vehicle-controlled study that exceeded its enrollment target by randomizing 891 patients (1:1 randomization) in the study, across 55 clinical sites. Patients were treated for up to 12 weeks with a follow-up visit at Week 24. The primary endpoint for the study is the proportion of patients with complete clearance of all treatable molluscum lesions at Week 12.

“We are pleased to see the comprehensive results from the B-SIMPLE4 study and that there is little difference between the reported Week-24 and Week-12 safety data; all of which are in line with our expectations. We believe the safety profile of SB206 remains attractive and consistent across all three of our Phase 3 studies,” commented Tomoko Maeda-Chubachi, M.D., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Novan. “If approved, SB206 should provide a great treatment option to patients and caregivers who can easily and conveniently apply at home.”

In June 2021, Novan reported statistically significant positive topline results for the primary endpoint (p-value <0.0001) of complete clearance of all treatable lesions at Week 12 in its B-SIMPLE4 pivotal Phase 3 clinical study of SB206. Consistent with results from the Company’s prior Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies, SB206 was also found to be safe and well tolerated in the B-SIMPLE4 study at Week-12. In July 2021, the Company announced that the last patient had completed their planned Week-24 follow-up visit in the B-SIMPLE4 study.

“I am thrilled with the B-SIMPLE4 efficacy and final safety data for Novan’s SB206 product candidate for the treatment of molluscum, demonstrating clinically meaningful results. Patients and caregivers are currently faced with often painful in-office, dermatologist-administered physical removal or blistering procedures, and SB206 would be a welcome at-home solution for physicians like me,” commented John Browning, M.D., F.A.A.D, F.A.A.P., MBA, Adjunct Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Dermatology at UT Health San Antonio and Baylor College of Medicine, and a Principal Investigator in the B-SIMPLE4 study.