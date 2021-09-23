DLH Wins FEMA Contract for COVID-19 Emergency Medical Services Throughout Alaska

Under a Federal Emergency Management Agency (“FEMA”) contract to provide support for states seeking temporary hospital support during the COVID-19 pandemic, this competitively awarded contract for Alaska has a ceiling value of $87 million for the 90-day base period. It provides for three one-month optional extensions after the initial period of performance. As the prime contractor, DLH will manage the emergency medical logistics coordination for the healthcare services teams fielded by its subcontractor, which will provide a significant percentage of the services.

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative health research, services, and solutions to federal agencies, today announced that it has been awarded a contract to provide medical countermeasures and emergency medical services for hospitals, long-term care facilities, and schools throughout Alaska as the state responds to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“DLH is proud to build upon our role in support of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kevin Wilson, president of DLH’s Health & Logistics Services operating unit. “DLH will work rapidly to provide support for Alaska’s world-class health professionals with the accountability, safety, and efficiency our customers and their patients have come to expect.”

Under this contract, DLH will leverage its relationship with a nationally recognized temporary medical staffing firm to place experienced medical support personnel in communities throughout the state. These highly-trained medical professionals will augment existing healthcare staff, supporting around the clock coverage to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From the onset of our nation’s battle against this pandemic, DLH has been at the forefront of the scientific, medical, and operational response,” added Zach Parker, President and CEO of DLH. “We have implemented innovative approaches to reach patients in rural and remote areas, with the aim of ensuring all Americans have access to the care they need. Now, as our fellow Americans face another wave of this disease, DLH will work with urgency and agility to provide high-quality medical support.”

About DLH

