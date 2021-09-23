checkAd

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Announces Final Regulatory Approval for Prior Acquisition of Four California Cannabis Licenses

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCQB: NUGS) (“NUGS” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the U.S. cannabis marketplace, is excited to announce the long-awaited completion of the transfer of cannabis licenses related to strategic activity from 2019 by the State of California and the City of Los Angeles.

On June 9, 2019, the Company entered into a material definitive agreement with LW Ventures, Inc. (“LW”) the terms and conditions of which required the Company to restructure its preferred equity and issue common shares to exchange for shares of LW. In turn, LW agreed to fund Company operations up to $8 million and to provide the Company with four cannabis licenses issued by the City of Los Angeles and the State of California for the Retail Sale, Cultivation, Distribution, and Manufacturing of cannabis products.

However, acquiring and transferring the licenses was contingent upon approval of the change of ownership of the licenses by the City of Los Angeles and State of California, and such approval was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Company is pleased to announce that this has finally been resolved. On Aug. 9, 2021, following prior approval by the State of California, the company was notified that the City of Los Angeles at last approved the change of ownership applications resulting in final regulatory approval of the Company acquiring all four licenses by both authorities.

Now that the license transfer process has been completed, the Company can work to complete its transition plan to take over control of related operations, a process that should be completed during the fall of this year.

Simon Yu, CEO of NUGS, noted: “We are thrilled to finally get past these delays. These four licenses provide the regulatory backing for a series of major next steps critical to realizing our vision of becoming a top-tier farm-to-door vertically integrated premium cannabis company with dominant positioning in the thriving California cannabis marketplace. And I look forward to presenting a more detailed view of those next steps very soon.”

Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a growing social media presence. Follow us on:

Twitter: @NUGS_stock
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NUGSstock/
Instagram: @nugs_farm

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Inc. (OTC: NUGS) is one of the largest publicly traded marijuana cultivators in the United States. The Company is Los Angeles-based and incubates, develops and partners with category leaders within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The Firm's NUGS brand experience provides operational and financial strategic partnerships and a range of essential services to emerging and existing Cannabis consumer brands.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Announces Final Regulatory Approval for Prior Acquisition of Four California Cannabis Licenses LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire – Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCQB: NUGS) (“NUGS” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the U.S. cannabis marketplace, is excited to announce the long-awaited completion of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Workhorse Group Provides Update on Review of Operating and Commercialization Plans
Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events ...
Guerbet: 2021 half-year results
Odyssey Group International Begins Enrolling Subjects for Phase 1 Clinical Trial to Treat ...
Santhera und ReveraGen präsentieren Phase 2a/2b-Wirksamkeitsdaten und neue Verträglichkeitsdaten ...
DatChat Announces Partnership and Influencer Campaign with IZEA
Valneva Continues Expansion of Clinical Trials of its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...