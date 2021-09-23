checkAd

Osisko Drilling Returns 632 g/t Au Over 5.3 Metres in Lynx

1,096 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in Caribou

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Significant new analytical results presented below include 87 intercepts in 21 drill holes (10 from surface, 11 from underground) and 20 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined February 2021 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) blocks (see Osisko news release dated February 17, 2021). The expansion intercepts are located outside the February 2021 MRE blocks and either expand resource wireframes or are in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific wireframe.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “Today’s results once again underscore the impressive high-grade nature of the Windfall system, especially in the Lynx. Infill drilling has gone very well throughout this drill campaign and expansion holes, like today’s impressive result from Caribou of over a kilogram of gold, highlight the strong near resource growth potential.”

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 632 g/t Au over 5.3 metres in OSK-W-21-1432-W6; 1,096 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in OSK-W-21-2549; 60.4 g/t Au over 3.4 metres in WST-21-0851A; 79.3 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in WST-21-0871; 92.9 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-21-0741; 89.0 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-21-2531-W2; 78.4 g/t Au over 4.2 metres, 57.7 g/t Au over 3.0 metres, and 53.3 g/t Au over 2.8 metres in WST-21-0872; and 37.2 g/t Au over 3.9 metres in OSK-W-21-2555. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Infill Drilling

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t) cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor
OSK-W-21-1432-W6 960.7 962.9 2.2 16.4   LX4_3437
 Lynx 4
including 961.4 962.2 0.8 41.8  
  970.9 976.2 5.3 632 42.7 LX4_3430
 Lynx 4
including 973.3 974.3 1.0 1355 100
and 974.3 974.9 0.6 3210 100
OSK-W-21-1827-W6 886.0 888.0 2.0 9.88   UDD_4100
 Underdog
including 886.5 886.8 0.3 46.8  
  980.0 982.2 2.2 6.54   UDD_4511
 Underdog
including 980.7 981.0 0.3 39.7  
OSK-W-21-1882-W6 743.9 746.0 2.1 4.12   UDD_4121 Underdog
  807.9 810.0 2.1 12.2   UDD_4120
 Underdog
including 807.9 808.4 0.5 47.9  
  920.0 922.0 2.0 5.02   UDD_4515
 Underdog
including 920.3 920.6 0.3 30.6  
  947.0 949.0 2.0 6.16   UDD_4511
 Underdog
including 947.7 948.0 0.3 34.4  
  956.0 958.0 2.0 4.97   UDD_4510
 Underdog
including 957.7 958.0 0.3 13.0  
OSK-W-21-1949-W8 746.0 748.0 2.0 10.7   LXM_3345 Lynx
  1065.0 1067.0 2.0 5.90   LX4_3430 Lynx 4
OSK-W-21-2287-W6 1323.3 1325.4 2.1 19.7   LX4_3445
 Lynx 4
including 1323.7 1324.2 0.5 47.9  
  1330.0 1334.0 4.0 4.49   LX4_3445 Lynx 4
OSK-W-21-2416-W6 926.3 928.6 2.3 18.5   TLX_3161
 Triple Lynx
including 926.6 926.9 0.3 49.7  
  940.0 942.0 2.0 20.1   TLX_3183 Triple Lynx
  949.0 951.0 2.0 11.4   TLX_3183 Triple Lynx
  970.0 972.2 2.2 4.21   TLX_3163 Triple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2479-W9 635.9 638.4 2.5 6.43   UDD_4101 Underdog
  660.0 662.0 2.0 21.7 20.8 UDD_4102
 Underdog
including 661.1 661.5 0.4 105 100
  672.0 674.0 2.0 6.82   UDD_4104 Underdog
OSK-W-21-2503-W3 1026.6 1028.7 2.1 5.13   TLX_3155 Lynx HW
OSK-W-21-2531-W2 893.5 896.7 3.2 6.29   UDD_4101
 Underdog
including 896.4 896.7 0.3 18.8  
  942.9 944.9 2.0 15.1   UDD_4100
 Underdog
including 944.5 944.9 0.4 63.3  
  950.8 952.9 2.1 15.4   UDD_4102
 Underdog
including 951.1 951.4 0.3 46.4  
  964.2 966.2 2.0 89.0 51.8 UDD_4102
 Underdog
including 964.2 965.2 1.0 175 100
  1054.0 1056.0 2.0 25.8 16.9 UDD_4511
 Underdog
including 1055.7 1056.0 0.3 160 100
  1060.2 1064.8 4.6 5.81   UDD_4511
 Underdog
including 1060.2 1061.0 0.8 21.8  
  1131.6 1134.0 2.4 3.62   UDD_4513
 Underdog
including 1131.6 1131.9 0.3 18.9  
  1083.7 1087.8 4.1 4.87   UDD_4514
 Underdog
including 1083.7 1084.1 0.4 24.4  
OSK-W-21-2537-W2 905.0 907.1 2.1 16.6   TLX_3161
 Triple Lynx
including 906.3 906.7 0.4 69.7  
  919.1 921.4 2.3 16.7   TLX_3161
 Triple Lynx
including 919.8 920.3 0.5 46.6  
  943.5 945.7 2.2 30.3   TLX_3163
 Triple Lynx
including 945.0 945.7 0.7 92.1  
  999.0 1001.0 2.0 48.9 17.5 TLX_3169
 Triple Lynx
including 1000.0 1000.3 0.3 309 100
OSK-W-21-2548 692.0 694.0 2.0 4.43   CA2_2212
 Caribou
including 692.3 692.7 0.4 21.4  
OSK-W-21-2548-W2 714.0 716.2 2.2 14.9   CA2_2220
 Caribou
including 715.2 715.6 0.4 77.1  
OSK-W-21-2551-W2 854.0 856.2 2.2 4.76   LX4_3414 Lynx 4
OSK-W-21-2555 647.5 651.4 3.9 37.2   CA2_2233 Caribou
OSK-W-21-2564 734.0 736.0 2.0 27.0   TLX_3171
 Triple Lynx
including 735.1 735.5 0.4 97.2  
OSK-W-21-2571 545.0 547.2 2.2 4.56   CA2_2232 Caribou
  555.4 557.6 2.2 3.79   CA2_2232 Caribou
  568.2 570.8 2.6 14.1   CA2_2211
 Caribou
including 570.0 570.8 0.8 34.7  
OSK-W-21-2575 644.2 648.4 4.2 13.5   CA2_2241
 Caribou
including 647.6 648.4 0.8 58.9  
OSK-W-21-2580 87.0 89.3 2.3 4.71   F51_6008
 F-51
including 87.8 88.5 0.7 13.5  
OSK-W-21-2582 118.7 121.0 2.3 16.3   F51_6008
 F-51
including 120.0 121.0 1.0 29.0  
WST-21-0741 124.0 126.0 2.0 92.9 35.5 LXM_3304
 Lynx
including 124.4 125.1 0.7 264 100
WST-21-0839 315.8 318.0 2.2 11.2   TLX_3168
 Triple Lynx
including 315.8 316.8 1.0 24.0  
WST-21-0843 105.0 107.0 2.0 9.18   LXM_3304
 Lynx
including 105.0 105.9 0.9 18.7  
WST-21-0851A 492.2 495.6 3.4 60.4 48.6 LX4_3430
 Lynx 4
including 494.9 495.6 0.7 157 100
WST-21-0852A 587.4 589.9 2.5 21.5   LX4_3427
 Lynx 4
including 588.9 589.5 0.6 43.3  
WST-21-0854A 631.9 634.0 2.1 28.4   LX4_3448
 Lynx 4
including 631.9 632.9 1.0 59.5  
  638.6 641.0 2.4 4.24   LX4_3448
 Lynx 4
including 638.6 639.0 0.4 15.7  
WST-21-0858A 511.6 513.6 2.0 3.86   LX4_3430 Lynx 4
WST-21-0871 536.5 539.0 2.5 79.3 30.1 LX4_3450
 Lynx 4
including 536.5 537.1 0.6 305 100
WST-21-0872 278.0 280.8 2.8 53.3 39.9 TLX_3161
 Triple Lynx
including 279.7 280.3 0.6 163 100
  294.0 297.0 3.0 57.7 40.1 TLX_3161
 Triple Lynx
including 294.5 295.2 0.7 176 100
WST-21-0873 459.0 461.0 2.0 58.1 31.3 LSW_3502
 Lynx SW
including 459.6 460.2 0.6 190 100

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below., LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4, LSW = Lynx Southwest, TLX = Triple Lynx, UDD = Underdog, and CA2 = Caribou.

Expansion Drilling

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t) cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor
OSK-W-21-1827-W5 801.2 803.7 2.5 5.03   Underdog Underdog
  969.6 972.0 2.4 9.72   Underdog
 Underdog
including 969.6 969.9 0.3 73.6  
OSK-W-21-1827-W6 1044.6 1046.7 2.1 4.98   UDD
 Underdog
including 1045.7 1046.0 0.3 32.3  
  1236.0 1239.0 3.0 6.46   UDD_4508 Underdog
including 1238.6 1239.0 0.4 30.0      
OSK-W-21-1871-W1 456.0 458.1 2.1 5.00   Caribou Caribou
OSK-W-21-1882-W6 764.1 766.5 2.4 4.32   Underdog
 Underdog
including 764.1 764.4 0.3 33.8  
  939.0 941.0 2.0 4.09   Underdog Underdog
OSK-W-21-2287-W5 1167.9 1172.8 4.9 16.7   LX4 Lynx 4
OSK-W-21-2287-W6 1163.8 1166.0 2.2 4.43   LX4_3446
 Lynx 4
including 1164.4 1165.0 0.6 15.1  
OSK-W-21-2465-W1 756.6 759.0 2.4 16.5 16.1 Lynx
 Lynx
including 757.8 758.1 0.3 103 100
OSK-W-21-2479-W6 475.0 477.3 2.3 6.29   Z27
 Zone 27
including 475.4 476.2 0.8 14.9  
OSK-W-21-2503-W5 892.0 894.0 2.0 11.3   TLX
 Triple Lynx
including 893.0 894.0 1.0 22.1  
  1089.0 1091.0 2.0 4.38   TLX Triple Lynx
  1148.0 1150.1 2.1 4.73   TLX Triple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2531-W1 1051.8 1054.0 2.2 4.08   Underdog
 Underdog
including 1052.4 1052.7 0.3 12.7  
OSK-W-21-2532-W3 529.0 532.3 3.3 34.6 26.9 Caribou
 Caribou
including 531.8 532.3 0.5 151 100
OSK-W-21-2537-W2 986.0 988.2 2.2 3.93   Triple Lynx Triple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2548 708.0 710.3 2.3 5.78   Caribou
 Caribou
including 709.7 710.0 0.3 37.4  
OSK-W-21-2548-W2 722.0 724.0 2.0 4.83   Caribou
 Caribou
including 722.4 722.8 0.4 23.2  
  731.0 733.0 2.0 3.90   Caribou Caribou
OSK-W-21-2549 421.1 423.8 2.7 1096 12.9 Caribou
 Caribou
including 423.5 423.8 0.3 9850 100
OSK-W-21-2555 606.9 609.0 2.1 11.1   Caribou
 Caribou
including 606.9 607.6 0.7 31.9  
OSK-W-21-2565 565.7 572.2 6.5 4.67   Caribou Caribou
OSK-W-21-2571 574.9 577.0 2.1 6.10   CA2_2223 Caribou
  581.4 584.7 3.3 3.82   Caribou
 Caribou
including 584.2 584.7 0.5 16.6  
OSK-W-21-2572 555.0 557.0 2.0 3.92   TLX Triple Lynx
WST-21-0862A 90.7 95.3 4.6 4.85   BCT Bobcat
  147.0 149.0 2.0 5.11   LSW
 Lynx SW
including 147.6 147.9 0.3 33.8  
WST-21-0872 312.7 316.9 4.2 78.4 61.1 TLX_3163
 Triple Lynx
including 313.7 314.1 0.4 224 100
  324.0 326.0 2.0 23.5   Triple Lynx Triple Lynx
WST-21-0873 401.0 403.0 2.0 36.0 30.9 LSW
 Lynx SW
including 401.0 401.6 0.6 117 100

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. LX4 = Lynx 4, LSW = Lynx Southwest, TLX = Triple Lynx, UDD = Underdog, CA2 = Caribou, and BCT = Bobcat.

Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section
OSK-W-21-1432-W6 132 -55 1065 453811 5435779 400 4300
OSK-W-21-1827-W5 331 -58 1203 452506 5434390 403 2475
OSK-W-21-1827-W6 331 -58 1281 452506 5434390 403 2475
OSK-W-21-1871-W1 331 -56 612 452496 5434397 402 2475
OSK-W-21-1882-W6 328 -58 1062 452469 5434405 400 2450
OSK-W-21-1949-W8 105 -57 1284 453440 5435479 401 3825
OSK-W-21-2287-W5 116 -53 1380 453607 5435714 404 4075
OSK-W-21-2287-W6 116 -53 1443 453607 5435714 404 4075
OSK-W-21-2416-W6 123 -54 990 453169 5435624 412 3650
OSK-W-21-2465-W1 123 -61 1036 453398 5435556 413 3825
OSK-W-21-2479-W6 344 -55 1014 452315 5434419 399 2325
OSK-W-21-2479-W9 344 -55 768 452315 5434419 399 2325
OSK-W-21-2503-W3 126 -58 1257 453333 5435641 413 3800
OSK-W-21-2503-W5 126 -58 1211 453333 5435641 413 3800
OSK-W-21-2531-W1 344 -62 1215 452566 5434415 403 2550
OSK-W-21-2531-W2 344 -62 1179 452566 5434415 403 2550
OSK-W-21-2532-W3 341 -60 1082 452480 5434428 401 2475
OSK-W-21-2537-W2 114 -54 1067 452981 5435549 420 3450
OSK-W-21-2548 331 -57 774 452829 5434550 398 2850
OSK-W-21-2548-W2 331 -57 801 452829 5434550 398 2850
OSK-W-21-2549 332 -58 723 452703 5434455 401 2675
OSK-W-21-2551-W2 120 -55 942 453622 5435635 405 4050
OSK-W-21-2555 329 -59 741 452728 5434472 401 2700
OSK-W-21-2564 132 -50 1002 452960 5435539 419 3425
OSK-W-21-2565 136 -57 717 452768 5435312 406 3150
OSK-W-21-2571 330 -56 708 452686 5434505 403 2700
OSK-W-21-2572 146 -50 777 452886 5435484 409 3350
OSK-W-21-2575 332 -58 690 452682 5434351 402 2625
OSK-W-21-2580 151 -59 138 453334 5435783 407 3875
OSK-W-21-2582 150 -52 159 453335 5435822 406 3900
WST-21-0741 178 -25 156 453507 5435326 -6 3800
WST-21-0839 140 -38 577 453321 5435235 55 3600
WST-21-0843 127 -34 115 453315 5435165 124 3575
WST-21-0851A 123 -40 618 453507 5435332 -48 3800
WST-21-0852A 141 -43 709 453321 5435236 54 3600
WST-21-0854A 134 -41 724 453374 5435296 -26 3675
WST-21-0858A 118 -41 643 453507 5435332 -48 3800
WST-21-0862A 151 -56 154 452954 5435003 252 3175
WST-21-0871 140 -50 582 453321 5435236 54 3600
WST-21-0872 135 -69 348 453508 5435327 -7 3800
WST-21-0873 152 -61 507 453105 5435065 231 3325

Zone 27
Mineralization most commonly occurs as replacement-type characterized by 5% to 50% disseminated, stringer, semi-massive or stockwork pyrite, ptygmatic tourmaline veins, quartz-tourmaline crustiform veins, local quartz-carbonate veins, and local visible gold. Mineralization is associated with moderate to strong sericite, weak to strong silica, weak chlorite and carbonate and locally weak fuchsite and is hosted in strongly altered andesites, in or at the contact of the rhyolite, or along the contacts with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Caribou Zone
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing pyrite stockworks as well as semi-massive pyrite replacement zones associated with phyllic alteration (sericite-pyrite ± silica) with sulphides, pyrite dominated with minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite ranging from trace to up to 20%, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in rhyolites or mafic-intermediate volcanics frequently at or near faults or the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Underdog
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite (± tourmaline) veins and as disseminated, stringer, semi-massive to massive pyrite with minor sphalerite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite associated with strong sericite and silica alteration. Mineralization is hosted along the intrusive contacts of a three-phase composite felsic porphyritic unit which cross-cuts felsic and mafic volcanic sequences.

Lynx Zone
Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Bobcat
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite veins controlled by northeast trending faults and shears and to a lesser extent in minor crustiform quartz-tourmaline-ankerite-pyrite veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockwork. Mineralization is hosted in sheared mafic volcanics, rhyolites near faults, or at the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

F-Zones
Mineralization is hosted in sheared andesites with carbonate replacement or quartz veining and occurs as quartz ± ankerite veinlets or as replacement type in shear zones and is characterised by trace to 10% pyrite with local visible gold. Alteration is dominated by sericite-fuchsite-tourmaline-pyrite.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Director of Exploration for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.5 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit
The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 is supported by the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Windfall Project” dated April 26, 2021 (that includes Windfall Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date  of November 30, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by BBA Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
John Burzynski
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone (416) 363-8653 





