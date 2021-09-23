checkAd

Nexstim to Present at Redeye Medtech & Diagnostics Seminar

Press release, Helsinki, September 23, 2021 at 3 PM (EEST)

Nexstim to Present at Redeye Medtech & Diagnostics Seminar

Nexstim Plc’s (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company”) CEO Mikko Karvinen will be participating Redeye’s Medtech and Diagnostics Seminar on Tuesday September 28, 2021. Nexstim’s presentation is scheduled to start at 12:50 pm (CEST) and will include an overview of the Company as an investment.

The event will be streamed live on the Redeye website starting at 9:00 am (CEST) and a recording will be available after the event. More information on the event is available through this link >>

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment





