checkAd

Earth Alive Announces US$180,000 Soil Activator Sale to New Customer in California

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC – “Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a Canadian soil health company that develops and manufactures advanced microbial technology products, today announced that it has completed a US$180,000 sale of its non-crop specific and Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)-approved organic microbial biofertilizer, Soil Activator, to a new customer in California.

“This landmark sale, which follows Soil Activator’s registration under the Organic Input Material Program of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, will lead to the application of our product on over 1,000 acres of almond, walnut and pistachio orchards of various ages over the next few months,” said Earth Alive CEO Michael Warren. “There are almost two million acres of production in these crops in California and we look forward to working with producers to positively impact their soils’ health and productivity.”

“This order builds on the work we have done on various orchard, vine and shrub crops in Latin America over the past several years,” added Simon Neufeld, Director of Research and Development. “We are excited to focus on managing soil biology in these three crops, and we look forward to demonstrating the value that Soil Activator brings to this farm.”

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive is a soil health company and an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive’s innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional information, please visit: https://earthalivect.com/.

Forward-Looking Information: Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, which reflect the current view of management with respect to the Company's objectives, plans, goals, strategies, outlook, results of operations, financial and operating performance, prospects and opportunities. Wherever used, the words "may", "will”, "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "believe" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a guarantee of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved. All of the information in this press release containing forward-looking information or forward-looking statements is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information and statements. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. For more information contact:
9641 rue Clement Mr. Michael Warren
Montreal, Quebec, Canada Email: mwarren@earthalivect.com
H8R 4B4 Tel: +1 (514) 941-7350
Tel.: +1 (438) 333-1680  
www.earthalivect.com  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Earth Alive Announces US$180,000 Soil Activator Sale to New Customer in California MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC – “Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a Canadian soil health company that develops and manufactures advanced microbial technology products, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Workhorse Group Provides Update on Review of Operating and Commercialization Plans
Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events ...
Guerbet: 2021 half-year results
Odyssey Group International Begins Enrolling Subjects for Phase 1 Clinical Trial to Treat ...
Santhera und ReveraGen präsentieren Phase 2a/2b-Wirksamkeitsdaten und neue Verträglichkeitsdaten ...
DatChat Announces Partnership and Influencer Campaign with IZEA
Valneva Continues Expansion of Clinical Trials of its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...