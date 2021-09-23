Northrop Grumman Announces Webcast, Conference Call of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announced today that its third quarter 2021 financial results will be posted on its investor relations website on Oct. 28, 2021. Prior to the market opening, and after the filing of the earnings release on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company will issue an advisory release notifying the public of the availability of the complete and full text earnings release on the company’s website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com.



The company’s third quarter 2021 conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Kathy Warden, chairman, chief executive officer and president, and Dave Keffer, chief financial officer, will review third quarter 2021 results. The conference call will be webcast live on Northrop Grumman’s website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com. Replays of the call will be available on the Northrop Grumman website for a limited time. Presentations may be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company’s investor relations home page.