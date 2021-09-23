Consumers with Point-of-Sale Loans Generally Use Other Forms of Credit More Responsibly

The study, Understanding the Evolving Point-of-Sale Industry, ​was featured at the virtual 2021 TransUnion Financial Services Summit, Smarter Decisions: Emerging for Growth , which is attended by financial services executives from across the country.

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study from TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) found that consumers seeking Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and Point-of-Sale (POS) financing are also actively utilizing traditional credit – contrary to the assumption that these new credit offerings are taking market share away from credit card issuers and other lenders.

BNPL and POS financing emerged as a popular offering among younger consumers, with Gen Z and younger Millennials (ages 18-30) making up the largest population distribution of consumers who applied for POS financing during the study period (32%). Bridge Millennials (ages 31-40) and younger Gen X (ages 41-50) were also more likely to favor BNPL/POS with 78% of all POS financing applicants falling between the ages of 18-50.

BNPL and POS offerings did not appear to have a major impact on a consumer’s usage of other forms of credit. In fact, the BNPL/POS applicants generally used other forms of credit more than the rest of the population.

“Consumers who may utilize point-of-sale financing are not doing so at the expense of traditional credit. We saw consumers who have applied for POS financing building balances on bank and retail cards, and applying for new credit at higher levels than the general credit population. These new forms of financing are growing the credit pie – opening up more opportunities for both consumers and lenders,” said Liz Pagel, senior vice president of consumer lending at TransUnion. “Consumers are looking for new ways to finance purchases and the convenience and budgeting POS offerings provide are driving them to finance more, larger purchases.”

The ease of application and predictable payment plans allow consumers to spread smaller payments over a period of time to afford larger ticket items. A TransUnion survey of nearly 1,000 BNPL users found that the majority of consumers cited spreading payments over time (29%) and an easy application process (13%) as the top reasons they used POS financing. Lack of credit access, on the other hand, was not cited as a top concern for many consumers.