Constellium to supply aluminium structural components for the new all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning

PARIS, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced that it will supply aluminium structural components for the recently introduced all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning that is expected to be available Spring 2022. The F-150 Lightning, and all F-Series pickup trucks, extensively use high-strength aluminium alloys. Constellium-supplied structural components for the F-150 Lightning include the windshield header, rocker, radiator support, and others.

A longtime supplier to Ford, Constellium currently provides aluminium extruded components and Auto Body Sheet for 10 additional Ford and Lincoln models.

Aluminium is a natural choice for electric vehicles to manage crash energy in certain front, side and rear impacts, and provide intrusion resistance. Plug-in hybrid and full battery electric vehicles use more aluminium than the typical internal combustion engine vehicle today.

“Constellium is proud to supply the electric Ford F-150 Lightning with recyclable aluminium and to contribute to Ford’s commitments to sustainability,” said Philippe Hoffmann, President of Constellium’s Automotive Structures & Industry business unit. “Aluminium is the metal of choice for electric vehicles and our light, strong, crash- and intrusion-resistant solutions help make electric vehicles safe and more sustainable.”

Constellium, a full-service supplier of rolled and extruded aluminium solutions for the global automotive market, has delivered more than 50 million components for Ford’s aluminium-intensive trucks and SUVs since 2015. Aluminium components offer the strength and stiffness needed for body structure applications while saving weight and integrating multiple parts into single pieces to reduce complexity and assembly time.

In addition to the F-150 Lightning, F-150 and Super Duty trucks, Constellium also currently supplies aluminium components and Auto Body Sheet for several Ford and Lincoln models.*

Body structure components and Crash Management Systems are supplied from Constellium’s plant in Van Buren , Michigan, with Auto Body Sheet provided by Constellium’s Bowling Green , Kentucky facility.

*Ford Bronco (Auto Body Sheet for reinforcements on the hood, doors and tailgate), Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair (rockers, and Auto Body Sheet for the hood), Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator (roof bow, radiator support and Auto Body Sheet for the roof, doors, liftgate, hood and fenders), Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator (engine rails, Crash Management System and Auto Body Sheet for the hood), and Ford Ranger (Auto Body Sheet for the hood and tailgate).

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €4.9 billion of revenue in 2020.

