checkAd

Goliath Drills 21.72 Meters* of Quartz-Sulphides Veining and Brecciation 1,000 Meters Down Dip From the Northeast Showing at Surebet Zone, Golden Triangle B.C.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

  • All 24 completed drill holes drilled intersected significant widths of quartz-sulphides veining demonstrating the robust nature of the Surebet Polymetallic Gold-Silver Zone (“Surebet”) that remains open both along strike and to depth.
    • A total of 5,332 meters were drilled in the maiden 2021 drill campaign at Surebet.
    • 100% of the holes intersected the Surebet along the 1,000 meters strike length and 1,000 meters down dip to the west.
  • GD-21-24 (421 meters @ 100°/-50°, UTMs: 457018E–6162588N) from the Real Deal Showing intersected 3 separate quartz-sulphide intervals:
    • Upper interval extends for 27.44 meters* from 180.56-208.00 meters characterized by quartz veining and brecciation with a few stringers of pyrrhotite (<0.1%) that correlates to the Real Deal Showing found at surface.
    • Middle interval extends for 21.72 meters* from 273.72–295.44 meters containing extensive quartz-veining and brecciation with sulphides of up to 10%.
      An accompanying infographic is available at:
      https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2c28b9f-815e-4b6f ...       
      • A 500 meter down dip extension of Surebet from the Southwest Showing, (GD-21-09, 286 meters @ 40°/-89°, UTMs: 457455E–6163001N) based on a 30-degree dip.
      • A 1,000 meter down dip extension to the west of Surebet from the Northeast Showing (GD-21-06, 195 meters @ 30°/-62°, UTMs: 457518E–6163317N) based on a 30-degree dip.
      • An inferred 1,125 meter down dip extension from the apex of Surebet observed at surface.
        An accompanying infographic is available at:
        https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3eaf92d1-8d36-4522 ... 
    • Lower interval extends 8.82 meters* from 379.67-388.49 meters characterized by quartz veins with stringers and blebs of pyrrhotite (up 2%) and minor galena and sphalerite. This zone appears to be a lower splay off Surebet.
  • GD-21-23 (172 meters @ 40°/-62°, UTMs: 457556E-6163166N) from the West Central Showing
    • The Surebet envelope is 13.36 meters* and extends from 114.91-128.27 meters consisting of pyrrhotite (3-5% of total rock volume) stringers in quartz; vein amount and size increases with depth.
    • From 115.52-116.00 meters and from 128.00-128.27 meters are two sections of quartz vein-breccia with stringers and blebs of 15-20% pyrrhotite, 3-5% galena and minor sphalerite within the quartz material. Outside of both sections the mineralized envelope consists of quartz veining (up to 50% of total rock volume) with minor pyrrhotite (1-3 %).
  • Drill core from the 24 holes have been sent for analysis; assays from GD21-001 to -003 have been reported and results from 21 holes are still pending.
    Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Goliath Drills 21.72 Meters* of Quartz-Sulphides Veining and Brecciation 1,000 Meters Down Dip From the Northeast Showing at Surebet Zone, Golden Triangle B.C. All 24 completed drill holes drilled intersected significant widths of quartz-sulphides veining demonstrating the robust nature of the Surebet Polymetallic Gold-Silver Zone (“Surebet”) that remains open both along strike and to depth. A total of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Workhorse Group Provides Update on Review of Operating and Commercialization Plans
Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events ...
Guerbet: 2021 half-year results
Odyssey Group International Begins Enrolling Subjects for Phase 1 Clinical Trial to Treat ...
Santhera und ReveraGen präsentieren Phase 2a/2b-Wirksamkeitsdaten und neue Verträglichkeitsdaten ...
DatChat Announces Partnership and Influencer Campaign with IZEA
Valneva Continues Expansion of Clinical Trials of its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...