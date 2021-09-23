Goliath Drills 21.72 Meters* of Quartz-Sulphides Veining and Brecciation 1,000 Meters Down Dip From the Northeast Showing at Surebet Zone, Golden Triangle B.C.

All 24 completed drill holes drilled intersected significant widths of quartz-sulphides veining demonstrating the robust nature of the Surebet Polymetallic Gold-Silver Zone (“Surebet”) that remains open both along strike and to depth. A total of …



