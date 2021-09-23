Goliath Drills 21.72 Meters* of Quartz-Sulphides Veining and Brecciation 1,000 Meters Down Dip From the Northeast Showing at Surebet Zone, Golden Triangle B.C.
All 24 completed drill holes drilled intersected significant widths of quartz-sulphides veining demonstrating the robust nature of the Surebet Polymetallic Gold-Silver Zone (“Surebet”)
that remains open both along strike and to depth.
- A total of 5,332 meters were drilled in the maiden 2021 drill campaign at Surebet.
- 100% of the holes intersected the Surebet along the 1,000 meters strike length and 1,000 meters down dip to the west.
GD-21-24 (421 meters @ 100°/-50°, UTMs: 457018E–6162588N) from the Real Deal Showing intersected 3 separate quartz-sulphide intervals:
- Upper interval extends for 27.44 meters* from 180.56-208.00 meters characterized by quartz veining and brecciation with a few stringers of pyrrhotite (<0.1%) that correlates to the Real Deal Showing found at surface.
Middle interval extends for 21.72 meters* from 273.72–295.44 meters containing extensive quartz-veining and brecciation with sulphides of up to 10%.
An accompanying infographic is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2c28b9f-815e-4b6f ...
- A 500 meter down dip extension of Surebet from the Southwest Showing, (GD-21-09, 286 meters @ 40°/-89°, UTMs: 457455E–6163001N) based on a 30-degree dip.
- A 1,000 meter down dip extension to the west of Surebet from the Northeast Showing (GD-21-06, 195 meters @ 30°/-62°, UTMs: 457518E–6163317N) based on a 30-degree dip.
An inferred 1,125 meter down dip extension from the apex of Surebet observed at surface.
An accompanying infographic is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3eaf92d1-8d36-4522 ...
Lower interval extends 8.82 meters* from 379.67-388.49 meters characterized by quartz veins with stringers and blebs of pyrrhotite (up 2%) and minor galena and sphalerite. This zone
appears to be a lower splay off Surebet.
GD-21-23 (172 meters @ 40°/-62°, UTMs: 457556E-6163166N) from the West Central Showing
- The Surebet envelope is 13.36 meters* and extends from 114.91-128.27 meters consisting of pyrrhotite (3-5% of total rock volume) stringers in quartz; vein amount and size increases with depth.
- From 115.52-116.00 meters and from 128.00-128.27 meters are two sections of quartz vein-breccia with stringers and blebs of 15-20% pyrrhotite, 3-5% galena and minor sphalerite within the quartz material. Outside of both sections the mineralized envelope consists of quartz veining (up to 50% of total rock volume) with minor pyrrhotite (1-3 %).
Drill core from the 24 holes have been sent for analysis; assays from GD21-001 to -003 have been reported and results from 21 holes are still pending.
